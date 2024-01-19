US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge provides two selections for the weekend action

Track Phantom

12.00am Fair Grounds

1pt win

Musical Mischief

12.10am Santa Anita

1pt win

A field of eight three-year-old colts are set to line up in the Grade 3 Lecomte Stakes which is a race that holds key qualification points for the ‘Road to the Kentucky Derby’ and has been a good starting point for trainers since its inception in 1943.

Brad Cox saddles three with the unexposed Nash and Ethan Energy most feared but the Steve Asmussen-trained Track Phantom is coming along really nicely and is the one to side with.

This son of Quality Road has form figures of 3211 from four starts and looked very useful when bursting the bubbles of some promising types including Nash in the Gun Runner Stakes over course and distance on his latest outing.

He travelled two wide before kicking on at the three-furlong pole to win by a length and a quarter. The win was easier than the margin suggests and there could be much more improvement to come. His recent track breezes have been solid and he is the one they have to beat.

The Grade 3 La Canada Stakes for fillies and mares is the feature on a nine-race card at Santa Anita and I like the Michael McCarthy-trained Musical Mischief .

It took a while for the penny to drop with this filly as it took her four attempts to break her maiden and she finally did so in October.

The confidence of that victory seemed to work wonders and she followed up with a hugely impressive 11-and-a-half-length win in an allowance race at Churchill Downs the following month.

She wasn’t beaten far on her next start when finishing third in the Grade 1 American Oaks at Santa Anita on Boxing Day but that may have come a little too soon for her and she can resume winning ways now dropping in grade.

