US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge provides two selections at Santa Anita on Saturday

Island Cruiser

8.59 Santa Anita

1pt win

Elwood Blues

11.36 Santa Anita

1pt win

A small but select field of three-year-olds go to post for the Pasadena Stakes and a case can be made for all five in this field, but none more so than the John Sadler-trained Island Cruiser, who was very professional when breaking his maiden here last time out.

This promising son of Catalina Cruiser, who was also trained by Sadler, has recorded form figures of 231 at this course since making his debut last November and his speed figures have been improving with each start.

He was a wire-to-wire winner under Hector Berrios (who rides again here) over an extended 6f last time and there could be much more to come from him as he steps up in trip.

Berrios is likely to send him forward once more and it will be exciting to see what he can do now stretching out over a mile.

Bob Baffert has won the Grade 3 San Carlos Stakes on four previous occasions, including three of the last seven, and he looks to have a very good chance of making it five victories in this race with the improving Elwood Blues .

After two second-placed efforts in maiden company here, connections decided a change of scenery could do him good and it seemed to work as he broke his maiden in determined style at Los Alamitos.

The penny seemed to drop there as it was the start of a three-race winning streak as he reeled off back-to-back wins in allowance optional claimers here at Santa Anita, both of which came over six furlongs.

Those successes were more workmanlike than impressive and he only does just enough, but there's plenty to like about him and he will appreciate this extra furlong being by the triple crown winner Justify.

Sign up to receive The Ante-Postman , Robbie Wilders' top weekly newsletter. Get weekend tips, festival fancies and big-race selections delivered straight to your inbox.