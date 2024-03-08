US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge provides two selections at Santa Anita on Saturday
Dancing Buck
11.39pm Santa Anita
1pt win
Kirstenbosch
12.11am Santa Anita
1pt each-way
The Grade 3 San Simeon Stakes will be over in a blink of an eye as a field of nine speedsters are set to go to post on the downhill turf track at Santa Anita.
Three-time course winner Lane Way is one to be feared but this can go to the Rick Dutrow-trained Dancing Buck, who is a more than capable stakes race sprinter on his day.
The six-year-old son of War Dancer showed he is up to this class when winning the Grade 3 Belmont Turf Sprint by a five-length margin during his four-year-old campaign, and he has been lightly campaigned with just five starts since then.
He put up a career-best speed figure on his latest outing when finishing second behind Forbidden Kingdom at this course in December. That was in a Grade 2 and there could be more improvement to come from him, so Dancing Buck should go close.
There looks to be some good value around against the market leaders in the Grade 1 Beholder Mile, with the John Sadler-trained Kirstenbosch looking like she has a great chance of hitting the board at double-figure odds.
This race could pan out perfectly for Hector Berrios’s mount, who has ran with great credit at the top level around here in the past and possesses a very nice turn of foot.
Three of her four career victories have been at this course and she has been clocking up some impressive workouts in recent weeks, so it would not be a surprise to see her outrun her odds in a tantalising affair.
Published on 8 March 2024inFree tips
Last updated 18:00, 8 March 2024
