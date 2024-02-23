US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge provides two selections at Oaklawn Park on Saturday

Magic Tap

10.45pm Oaklawn Park

1pt win

Timberlake

11.23pm Oaklawn Park

2pts win

The Grade 3 Razorback Handicap is an open-looking race with several holding some sort of chance, but the one who can come out on top is the Steve Asmussen trained Magic Tap , who has a good bit of class about him.

This four-year-old son of Tapit has shown a very good level of form in seven starts so far with a fourth place behind Saudi Crown in the Grade 1 Pennsylvania Derby being a standout.

That was last season and he has been putting up some impressive speed figures since, culminating in an Allowance win over 1m1f at this course last month. Course experience could prove vital and he is well drawn in eight from which Tyler Gaffalione has plenty of options.

Brad Cox has yet to win the Grade 2 Rebel Stakes but he has a great chance this time with Timberlake . This race forms part of the Road To The Kentucky Derby, so qualification points are on offer and Timberlake is already at the forefront of his trainer's mind for the big race in May.

He was a Grade 1 winner as a two-year-old, a victory by 4¼ lengths in the Champagne Stakes at The Big A in October, which set up a bid for the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile at Santa Anita. He was a respectable fourth there but the feeling was he could make a nice three-year-old.

All eyes will be on him and he can pass this test with flying colours.

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.