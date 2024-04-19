US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge provides two selections at Keeneland on Saturday

Bold Act

9.44pm Keeneland

1pt win

Smile Happy

10.16pm Keeneland

1pt win

A field of 11 head to post in the Grade 2 Elkhorn Stakes and this can go to the Godolphin-owned Bold Act , who was last seen winning the Dubai City of Gold on Super Saturday at Meydan.

The globetrotting son of New Approach has been campaigned with this season in mind by Charlie Appleby, coming along nicely in recent starts and looking likely to reach his peak.

He was a convincing winner against a competitive field in the Grade 3 Sycamore Stakes over course and distance last October, which set up a trip to Dubai in the winter.

His two-length Meydan victory over stablemate Warren Point was easy on the eye, as he led with just under two furlongs to go before striding clear in the closing stages. There seems to be much more to come from Bold Act, who looks a Grade 1 winner in the making.

Kenneth McPeek has won two of the last nine runnings of the Grade 3 Ben Ali Stakes, including last year with Rattle N Roll, and the trainer has a great chance of gaining a third victory with Smile Happy .

Brian Hernandez jr’s mount has had two starts at Keeneland, one of which was a maiden win back in 2021, and the other a second-placed effort behind Zandon in the Grade 1 Blue Grass Stakes.

He clearly likes the track and the general feeling is that he has yet to reach his full potential, so it would not surprise should he win as he is a Grade 2 winner who has impressed in recent workouts.

