US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge provides two selections at Fair Grounds on Saturday

Not So Close

10.21 Fair Grounds

1pt win

Track Phantom

12.17 Fair Grounds

1pt win

The Albert M. Stall Memorial Stakes is a deep race featuring a field of thirteen fillies and mares going to post over just over a mile on the turf course.

Spirit And Glory and Creative Cairo are likely to be well fancied off the back of two good efforts in Stakes events on their most recent starts but Not So Close returns to the scene of her allowance optional claimer win last March and can come out on top.

Norm Casse’s charge was an impressive eight-length winner of that race which was run over this trip on the dirt but she is equally effective on the turf as was shown at Saratoga two starts ago.

She lost her footing at the start under this rider Ricardo Santana Jr but still managed to win by three quarters of a length. She has every chance in this off the back of an eyecatching 5f workout here just last week.

Steve Asmussen has won the Grade 2 Risen Star Stakes on three occasions and he looks to have a great chance of adding to his tally with Track Phantom .

Kentucky Derby qualification points are up for grabs here and all eyes will be on Track Phantom who is ante-post favourite for the ‘Run For The Roses’ in May after reeling off three consecutive victories.

This son of Quality Road was very good when winning the Gun Runner Stakes just before Christmas but he was even better when beating a good yardstick in Nash in the Grade 3 Lecomte Stakes last month over a trip just shy of this. Both of those wins came at this course.

This step up in trip can bring about more improvement and he is the one to beat.

Read these next:

Five years of profit in a row for Ante-Post Pricewise - subscribe to Members' Club now with 50% off for Tom Segal's Cheltenham tips!

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.