US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge has two tips for Saratoga on Saturday

Evvie Jets 22:43 Saratoga Jky: Dylan Davis Tnr: Mertkan Kantarmaci

Evvie Jets

10.43pm Saratoga

1pt each-way

Three Echoes

11.17pm Saratoga

1pt win

Chad Brown has won seven of the last eight runnings of the Grade 1 Diana Stakes and he is responsible for five of the 11 strong field with Coppice and Whitebeam being the stand-out pair, but one who can go well at big odds is the Mertkan Kantarmaci trained mare, Evvie Jets .

The experienced six-year-old has won twice from six starts at Saratoga with a gutsy victory in the Grade 2 Ballston Spa Stakes here last summer being a career highlight. On her day she can mix it with the best as form figures of 34 from two runs in Grade 1 company testify.

If she runs to the level of those two efforts, then she could quite easily hit the board. So a bold bid is expected if jockey Dylan Davis can get her out of the gates and into a prominent position early from stall nine.

A field of eight promising two-year-old colts go to post for the 6f Grade 3 Sanford Stakes on the dirt course and this can go to Three Echoes , who has been putting in some serious workouts in recent weeks.

Steve Asmussen’s charge was well fancied on debut at Churchill Downs in May and did not disappoint. He showed maturity to overcome bumping and crowding to squeeze through a gap late on to win by three-quarters of a length while giving the impression he could be a stakes colt.

He was an eyecatching third in the Listed Tremont Stakes over an extended 5f here just a couple of weeks later and he is expected to come forward from that with this extra half furlong likely to suit.

