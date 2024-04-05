US racing tips: British raider one of two selections from Shane Ketteridge on Saturday

El Grande O

9.07pm Aqueduct

1pt each-way

Mischief Magic

10.20pm Keeneland

1pt win

The Grade 2 Wood Memorial Stakes is a major prep race on the ‘Road to The Kentucky Derby’ and a field of 13 three-year-old colts has assembled in a bid to throw their hat into the ring with just a few weeks to go until the big race in May.

Eleven winners of this race have gone on to win the Kentucky Derby and likely market leader Deterministic is to be feared after his Gotham Stakes win here last month.

This race has an open feel about it, though, and one who can hit the board at a price is Linda Rice’s El Grande O . He is one of the more experienced runners having had 11 starts, failing to finish out of the first three on only one occasion, so he is very consistent and has a touch of class.

Form figures from his last three runs in stakes events here read 223 and recent workouts have been impressive, so it wouldn’t surprise should he put up a bold showing.

When Charlie Appleby sends one of his horses to the US it is always worth a second look. The Godolphin trainer has had plenty of recent success stateside and he saddles Mischief Magic in the Grade 2 Shakertown Stakes at Keeneland.

Tyler Gaffalione’s mount won the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint over course and distance in 2022, but he has clearly had issues as he’s had only seven starts since and has been gelded.

However, his last two efforts suggest he is coming back to his best form. He won well at Meydan and was unlucky not to win in Qatar, where he was shuffled back before running on strongly.

He is well drawn in three and should take some stopping.

Read these next:

'His price is not expected to last' - Keith Melrose has three bets at Kempton on Saturday

Kempton Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £100,000 guaranteed pool

'His all-weather form is not to be sniffed at' - Paul Kealy with four Kempton selections on Saturday

Big-race trends: in-form outsider looks worth a punt in Rosebery Handicap at Kempton

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Kempton

Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Chelmsford and Kempton on Saturday

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.