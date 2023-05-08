Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Handicappers' nap

(7.15 Newcastle)

Improving filly who gained a third win in comfortable fashion over course and distance in February. Makes plenty of appeal in a race where most of her rivals have questions to answer.

Matt Gardner

Wasdale 19:15 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard

Eyecatcher

(5.40 Newcastle)

Shaped with encouragement over the same course and distance on his reappearance.

Ron Wood



Fifty Sent 17:40 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard

Speed figures

(6.25 Ludlow)

Clocked his three best career speed figures here at the course, and is 2lb lower than when last winning in January.

Craig Thake

Tide Times 18:25 Ludlow View Racecard

Newmarket nap

(6.10 Newcastle)

Ran a promising debut at Pontefract last month and has since excelled in his work on the Al Bahathri Polytrack for Sir Michael Stoute.

David Milnes

Crystal Mariner 18:10 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard

The Punt nap

(2.00 Ffos Las)

Travelled well until weakening into fourth behind Authorised Speed at Sandown before bolting up at Chepstow beating subsequent winner Good Friday Fairy. This looks like a good opportunity to go in again.

David Dennett

Manorbank 14:00 Ffos Las View Racecard

Dark horse

(7.00 Ludlow)

Won this last year and ran well for a long way in a competitive Sandown handicap when last seen in March. Back in trip today and won't be far away.

Rob Sutton

Finest View 19:00 Ludlow View Racecard

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.