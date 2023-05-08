Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Wasdale (7.15 Newcastle)

Improving filly who gained a third win in comfortable fashion over course and distance in February. Makes plenty of appeal in a race where most of her rivals have questions to answer.
Matt Gardner

Silk
Wasdale19:15 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Graham Lee (-lb)Tnr: Julie Camacho

Eyecatcher

Fifty Sent (5.40 Newcastle)

Shaped with encouragement over the same course and distance on his reappearance.
Ron Wood

Silk
Fifty Sent17:40 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Connor Beasley (-lb)Tnr: Michael Dods

Speed figures

Tide Times (6.25 Ludlow)

Clocked his three best career speed figures here at the course, and is 2lb lower than when last winning in January.
Craig Thake

Silk
Tide Times18:25 Ludlow
View Racecard
Jky: Charlie Todd (-lb)Tnr: Ian Williams

Newmarket nap

Crystal Mariner (6.10 Newcastle)

Ran a promising debut at Pontefract last month and has since excelled in his work on the Al Bahathri Polytrack for Sir Michael Stoute.
David Milnes

Silk
Crystal Mariner18:10 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Richard Kingscote (-lb)Tnr: Sir Michael Stoute

The Punt nap

Manorbank (2.00 Ffos Las)

Travelled well until weakening into fourth behind Authorised Speed at Sandown before bolting up at Chepstow beating subsequent winner Good Friday Fairy. This looks like a good opportunity to go in again.
David Dennett

Silk
Manorbank14:00 Ffos Las
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Bellamy (-lb)Tnr: Emma Lavelle

Dark horse

Finest View (7.00 Ludlow)

Won this last year and ran well for a long way in a competitive Sandown handicap when last seen in March. Back in trip today and won't be far away.
Rob Sutton

Silk
Finest View19:00 Ludlow
View Racecard
Jky: James Martin (7lb)Tnr: Andrew J Martin

Signposts: key pointers for Tuesday's racing 

Published on 8 May 2023Last updated 18:58, 8 May 2023
