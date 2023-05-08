Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Wasdale (7.15 Newcastle)
Improving filly who gained a third win in comfortable fashion over course and distance in February. Makes plenty of appeal in a race where most of her rivals have questions to answer.
Matt Gardner
Eyecatcher
Fifty Sent (5.40 Newcastle)
Shaped with encouragement over the same course and distance on his reappearance.
Ron Wood
Speed figures
Tide Times (6.25 Ludlow)
Clocked his three best career speed figures here at the course, and is 2lb lower than when last winning in January.
Craig Thake
Newmarket nap
Crystal Mariner (6.10 Newcastle)
Ran a promising debut at Pontefract last month and has since excelled in his work on the Al Bahathri Polytrack for Sir Michael Stoute.
David Milnes
The Punt nap
Manorbank (2.00 Ffos Las)
Travelled well until weakening into fourth behind Authorised Speed at Sandown before bolting up at Chepstow beating subsequent winner Good Friday Fairy. This looks like a good opportunity to go in again.
David Dennett
Dark horse
Finest View (7.00 Ludlow)
Won this last year and ran well for a long way in a competitive Sandown handicap when last seen in March. Back in trip today and won't be far away.
Rob Sutton
Signposts: key pointers for Tuesday's racing
Read these next:
'He looks the answer' - our Tuesday man has four fancies
The Punt Acca: David Dennett's three horse racing tips from Ffos Las and Newcastle on Tuesday
Tom Segal tipped 1,000 Guineas winner Mawj at 20-1 - subscribe now with 50% off and don't miss out on a massive month for Pricewise
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.