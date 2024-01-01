Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Eyecatcher
Evocative Spark (7.00 Wolverhampton)
Looks interesting on this return to sprinting, having run well at Chester on his only previous start over shorter than 7f. This is also a drop in class for the Darryll Holland-trained five-year-old.
Steffan Edwards
The Punt nap
For Gina (3.30 Fakenham)
Progressive mare who won over this course and distance last time. Should still be ahead of the handicapper and can pick up another win here.
Lee Sharp
Speed figures
Via Blanca (7.30 Wolverhampton)
Produced a personal-best when a convincing Chelmsford winner 12 days ago and the clock suggests she may still be ahead of her revised mark.
Dave Edwards
West Country nap
Ya Know Yaseff (1.30 Fakenham)
Shaped well when stepped up in trip at Wincanton last time. Has won off 1lb lower and handles soft ground well.
James Stevens
Handicappers' nap
Wakool (2.45 Ayr)
The Nick Alexander-trained dual course-and-distance winner landed this race in 2022 and looks to have plenty in his favour.
Steve Mason
Dark horse
Rishi (7.30 Wolverhampton)
Not shown much in novice and maiden races when sent off at big prices. Drop in trip and grade, entering handicaps for the first time, could spark him into life.
Tom Gibbings#to
Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing
Read these next:
'She makes plenty of appeal' - Dave Randall with three Tuesday selections
The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp with three horse racing tips at Ayr and Fakenham
Do you want £800+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
- The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp with three horse racing tips at Ayr and Fakenham
- Wolverhampton Placepot tips: Dave Randall delivers his perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Monday
- David Jennings has tipped 11-2 and 6-4 winners - don't miss his pick for Cheltenham's finale
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Monday's seven meetings
- The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp with three horse racing tips at Ayr and Fakenham
- Wolverhampton Placepot tips: Dave Randall delivers his perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Monday
- David Jennings has tipped 11-2 and 6-4 winners - don't miss his pick for Cheltenham's finale
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Monday's seven meetings