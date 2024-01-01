Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Image link

Eyecatcher

Evocative Spark (7.00 Wolverhampton)

Looks interesting on this return to sprinting, having run well at Chester on his only previous start over shorter than 7f. This is also a drop in class for the Darryll Holland-trained five-year-old.
Steffan Edwards

Silk
Evocative Spark19:00 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Christian Howarth (3lb)Tnr: Darryll Holland

The Punt nap

For Gina (3.30 Fakenham)

Progressive mare who won over this course and distance last time. Should still be ahead of the handicapper and can pick up another win here.
Lee Sharp

Silk
For Gina15:30 Fakenham
View Racecard
Jky: Bryony Frost Tnr: Lucy Wadham

Speed figures

Via Blanca (7.30 Wolverhampton)

Produced a personal-best when a convincing Chelmsford winner 12 days ago and the clock suggests she may still be ahead of her revised mark.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Via Blanca19:30 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Ryan Kavanagh (7lb)Tnr: Amy Murphy

West Country nap

Ya Know Yaseff (1.30 Fakenham)

Shaped well when stepped up in trip at Wincanton last time. Has won off 1lb lower and handles soft ground well.
James Stevens

Silk
Ya Know Yaseff13:30 Fakenham
View Racecard
Jky: Jack Tudor Tnr: David Pipe

Handicappers' nap

Wakool (2.45 Ayr)

The Nick Alexander-trained dual course-and-distance winner landed this race in 2022 and looks to have plenty in his favour.
Steve Mason

Silk
Wakool14:45 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: Danny McMenamin Tnr: N W Alexander

Dark horse

Rishi (7.30 Wolverhampton)

Not shown much in novice and maiden races when sent off at big prices. Drop in trip and grade, entering handicaps for the first time, could spark him into life.
Tom Gibbings#to

Silk
Rishi19:30 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Jack Gilligan Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing 

Published on 1 January 2024inFree tips

Last updated 18:16, 1 January 2024

