Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
Speed figures
Classy Al (8.00 Ayr)
Jim Goldie has been picking up regular winners of late and course specialist Classy Al is weighted to beat this field on his best figures.
Craig Thake
Newmarket nap
Born Ruler (4.10 Wolverhampton)
Was not stopping when scoring over seven furlongs at this venue in January and is fit from work on the Al Bahathri Polytrack.
David Milnes
The Punt nap
Sisterandbrother (3.30 Huntingdon)
Showed enough ability on his hurdling debut to suggest he will be winning soon. This looks an easier contest and Harry Cobden takes the ride.
Lee Sharp
Handicappers' nap
H Key Lails (4.40 Wolverhampton)
Finished nicely clear of the rest when runner-up at Wetherby last week and this course-and-distance winner holds solid claims off the same mark this afternoon.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
Navy Wren (4.40 Wolverhampton)
Improved run on handicap debut last time, despite soft ground, and now gets a sounder surface for an in-form trainer.
Mark Brown
Dark horse
Micks Dream (4.53 Brighton)
Overcame a slow start to take second here over 7f three weeks ago. Remains on a workable mark and the step up in trip should suit.
Rob Sutton
