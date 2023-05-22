Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Speed figures

(8.00 Ayr)

Jim Goldie has been picking up regular winners of late and course specialist Classy Al is weighted to beat this field on his best figures.

Craig Thake

Classy Al 20:00 Ayr View Racecard

Newmarket nap

(4.10 Wolverhampton)

Was not stopping when scoring over seven furlongs at this venue in January and is fit from work on the Al Bahathri Polytrack.

David Milnes

Born Ruler 16:10 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard

The Punt nap

(3.30 Huntingdon)

Showed enough ability on his hurdling debut to suggest he will be winning soon. This looks an easier contest and Harry Cobden takes the ride.

Lee Sharp

Sisterandbrother 15:30 Huntingdon View Racecard

Handicappers' nap

(4.40 Wolverhampton)

Finished nicely clear of the rest when runner-up at Wetherby last week and this course-and-distance winner holds solid claims off the same mark this afternoon.

Paul Curtis

H Key Lails 16:40 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard

Eyecatcher

(4.40 Wolverhampton)

Improved run on handicap debut last time, despite soft ground, and now gets a sounder surface for an in-form trainer.

Mark Brown

Navy Wren 16:40 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard

Dark horse

(4.53 Brighton)

Overcame a slow start to take second here over 7f three weeks ago. Remains on a workable mark and the step up in trip should suit.

Rob Sutton

Micks Dream 16:53 Brighton View Racecard

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.