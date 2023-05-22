Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Speed figures

Classy Al (8.00 Ayr)

Jim Goldie has been picking up regular winners of late and course specialist Classy Al is weighted to beat this field on his best figures.
Craig Thake

Silk
Classy Al20:00 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: Cam Hardie (-lb)Tnr: Jim Goldie

Newmarket nap

Born Ruler (4.10 Wolverhampton)

Was not stopping when scoring over seven furlongs at this venue in January and is fit from work on the Al Bahathri Polytrack.
David Milnes

Silk
Born Ruler16:10 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Luke Morris (-lb)Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

The Punt nap

Sisterandbrother (3.30 Huntingdon)

Showed enough ability on his hurdling debut to suggest he will be winning soon. This looks an easier contest and Harry Cobden takes the ride.
Lee Sharp

Silk
Sisterandbrother15:30 Huntingdon
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Cobden (-lb)Tnr: Milton Harris

Handicappers' nap

H Key Lails (4.40 Wolverhampton)

Finished nicely clear of the rest when runner-up at Wetherby last week and this course-and-distance winner holds solid claims off the same mark this afternoon.
Paul Curtis

Silk
H Key Lails16:40 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Sam James (-lb)Tnr: Craig Lidster

Eyecatcher

Navy Wren (4.40 Wolverhampton)

Improved run on handicap debut last time, despite soft ground, and now gets a sounder surface for an in-form trainer.
Mark Brown

Silk
Navy Wren16:40 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Callum Rodriguez (-lb)Tnr: Michael Dods

Dark horse

Micks Dream (4.53 Brighton)

Overcame a slow start to take second here over 7f three weeks ago. Remains on a workable mark and the step up in trip should suit.
Rob Sutton

Silk
Micks Dream16:53 Brighton
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Marquand (-lb)Tnr: Roger Teal

Signposts: key pointers for Tuesday's racing 

Published on 22 May 2023
icon
