Today's Top Tips

Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Major Fortune (3.35 Lingfield)

Has won his last two races and a revised mark of 88 could still underestimate the Dan Skelton-trained six-year-old who ran to a Racing Post Rating of 105 in a bumper.
Steve Mason

Major Fortune15:35 Lingfield
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

The Punt nap

Clonakilty (4.10 Lingfield)

Showed plenty of improvement on his second start over fences after a small break. The Olly Murphy-trained seven-year-old will be suited by the step up in trip and has an excellent chance on his second start since wind surgery.
Lee Sharp

Clonakilty16:10 Lingfield
View Racecard
Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: Olly Murphy

Speed figures

Artic Breeze (4.30 Ayr)

Recorded a decent enough speed figure on his chasing debut to suggest he can win handicaps off this mark.
Craig Thake

Artic Breeze16:30 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: Stephen Mulqueen Tnr: Lucinda Russell

Eyecatcher

Moyola (7.00 Newcastle)

Lucinda Russell's representative has travelled like a horse ahead of his current mark over 6f the last twice before fading, so this drop back to 5f should suit.
Marcus Buckland

Moyola19:00 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Ryan Sexton Tnr: Lucinda Russell

Dark horse

Shoeshine Boy (3.55 Ayr)

Course-and-distance winner who has had a solid season so far, finishing second twice. His proven stamina makes him the one to follow in this competitive handicap.
George Bonds

Shoeshine Boy15:55 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: Craig Nichol Tnr: Donald Whillans

West Country nap

Head And Heart (3.00 Lingfield)

Won in good fashion last time and should relish the step up in distance. Still lightly raced and may improve.
James Stevens

Head And Heart15:00 Lingfield
View Racecard
Jky: Micheal Nolan Tnr: Philip Hobbs & Johnson White

Published on 12 February 2024

Last updated 18:03, 12 February 2024

