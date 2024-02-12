Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Today's Offers8
Today's Offers7
Exclusive new customer sign up offers
Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Major Fortune (3.35 Lingfield)
Has won his last two races and a revised mark of 88 could still underestimate the Dan Skelton-trained six-year-old who ran to a Racing Post Rating of 105 in a bumper.
Steve Mason
The Punt nap
Clonakilty (4.10 Lingfield)
Showed plenty of improvement on his second start over fences after a small break. The Olly Murphy-trained seven-year-old will be suited by the step up in trip and has an excellent chance on his second start since wind surgery.
Lee Sharp
Speed figures
Artic Breeze (4.30 Ayr)
Recorded a decent enough speed figure on his chasing debut to suggest he can win handicaps off this mark.
Craig Thake
Eyecatcher
Moyola (7.00 Newcastle)
Lucinda Russell's representative has travelled like a horse ahead of his current mark over 6f the last twice before fading, so this drop back to 5f should suit.
Marcus Buckland
Dark horse
Shoeshine Boy (3.55 Ayr)
Course-and-distance winner who has had a solid season so far, finishing second twice. His proven stamina makes him the one to follow in this competitive handicap.
George Bonds
West Country nap
Head And Heart (3.00 Lingfield)
Won in good fashion last time and should relish the step up in distance. Still lightly raced and may improve.
James Stevens
Introducing RP Recommends
Read the full series:
- The best online bookmakers in 2024: what do the leading betting firms offer horse racing punters?
- 2024 Cheltenham Festival betting: the best online bookmakers and how to make the most of free bet offers
- The best online betting sites for each-way betting in 2024: which bookmakers are paying the most extra places this year?
- The best online betting sites for Lucky 15 horse racing bets in 2024: which leading bookmakers stand out and why?
- Racing Post betting guide 2024: expert punting advice and bookmaker considerations
Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing
Read these next:
'He can pick off the front-runners one by one' - Gary Savage with four Tuesday tips
The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp's three horse racing tips at Lingfield on Tuesday
Cheltenham Stable Tours have arrived - now's the time to get set for the festival with 50% off the ultimate racing package
Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on 12 February 2024inFree tips
Last updated 18:03, 12 February 2024
- The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp's three horse racing tips at Lingfield on Tuesday
- Newcastle Placepot tips: Gary Savage has four bankers among his perm recommendations
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Monday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Monday's three meetings
- Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
- The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp's three horse racing tips at Lingfield on Tuesday
- Newcastle Placepot tips: Gary Savage has four bankers among his perm recommendations
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Monday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Monday's three meetings
- Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples