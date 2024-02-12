Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Today's Offers 7 All offers

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Major Fortune (3.35 Lingfield)

Has won his last two races and a revised mark of 88 could still underestimate the Dan Skelton-trained six-year-old who ran to a Racing Post Rating of 105 in a bumper.

Steve Mason

Major Fortune 15:35 Lingfield View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

The Punt nap

Clonakilty (4.10 Lingfield)

Showed plenty of improvement on his second start over fences after a small break. The Olly Murphy-trained seven-year-old will be suited by the step up in trip and has an excellent chance on his second start since wind surgery.

Lee Sharp

Clonakilty 16:10 Lingfield View Racecard Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: Olly Murphy

Speed figures

Artic Breeze (4.30 Ayr)

Recorded a decent enough speed figure on his chasing debut to suggest he can win handicaps off this mark.

Craig Thake

Artic Breeze 16:30 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Stephen Mulqueen Tnr: Lucinda Russell

Eyecatcher

Moyola (7.00 Newcastle)

Lucinda Russell's representative has travelled like a horse ahead of his current mark over 6f the last twice before fading, so this drop back to 5f should suit.

Marcus Buckland

Moyola 19:00 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Ryan Sexton Tnr: Lucinda Russell

Dark horse

Shoeshine Boy (3.55 Ayr)

Course-and-distance winner who has had a solid season so far, finishing second twice. His proven stamina makes him the one to follow in this competitive handicap.

George Bonds

Shoeshine Boy 15:55 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Craig Nichol Tnr: Donald Whillans

West Country nap

Head And Heart (3.00 Lingfield)

Won in good fashion last time and should relish the step up in distance. Still lightly raced and may improve.

James Stevens

Head And Heart 15:00 Lingfield View Racecard Jky: Micheal Nolan Tnr: Philip Hobbs & Johnson White

Introducing RP Recommends

Read the full series:

Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing

Read these next:

'He can pick off the front-runners one by one' - Gary Savage with four Tuesday tips

The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp's three horse racing tips at Lingfield on Tuesday

Cheltenham Stable Tours have arrived - now's the time to get set for the festival with 50% off the ultimate racing package

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.