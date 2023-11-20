Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
The Punt nap
For Gina (1.20 Fakenham)
The Lucy Wadham-trained mare has been consistent and finished a battling second last time out. She will have come on for that and has shown that she handles the course previously, which points towards a strong showing.
Laurence Morter
Eyecatcher
Clipsham Gold (8.30 Chelmsford)
Second over a mile here last time. The winner has gone in again since and Dylan Cunha's filly is open to improvement over this longer trip.
Steffan Edwards
Handicappers' nap
Adjuvant (12.20 Hereford)
The Michael Bell-trained four-year-old boasts some smart form on the Flat and shaped like a certain future winner behind a couple of decent sorts on his hurdles debut at Ludlow.
Steve Mason
Speed figures
Justcallmepete (6.30 Chelmsford)
Two previous runs over this course and distance yielded a win and a career-best speed figure when beaten a short head.
Craig Thake
West country nap
Bertie Wooster (12.55 Hereford)
Ran well behind an improving stablemate on comeback and should improve for the run. Is up in distance and down in class and should be a live player.
James Stevens
Dark horse
Blue Prince (7.45 Wolverhampton)
Given a lot to do on stable debut last time out when finishing a good fourth at Newcastle. That offered much encouragement moving forward and likely to be in the mix if better placed.
Tom Gibbings
