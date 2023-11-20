Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt nap

For Gina (1.20 Fakenham)

The Lucy Wadham-trained mare has been consistent and finished a battling second last time out. She will have come on for that and has shown that she handles the course previously, which points towards a strong showing.

Laurence Morter

For Gina 13:20 Fakenham View Racecard Jky: Bryony Frost Tnr: Lucy Wadham

Eyecatcher

Clipsham Gold (8.30 Chelmsford)

Second over a mile here last time. The winner has gone in again since and Dylan Cunha's filly is open to improvement over this longer trip.

Steffan Edwards

Clipsham Gold 20:30 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Taylor Fisher (3lb) Tnr: Dylan Cunha

Handicappers' nap

Adjuvant (12.20 Hereford)

The Michael Bell-trained four-year-old boasts some smart form on the Flat and shaped like a certain future winner behind a couple of decent sorts on his hurdles debut at Ludlow.

Steve Mason

Adjuvant 12:20 Hereford View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Michael Bell

Speed figures

Justcallmepete (6.30 Chelmsford)

Two previous runs over this course and distance yielded a win and a career-best speed figure when beaten a short head.

Craig Thake

Justcallmepete 18:30 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Dougie Costello Tnr: James Evans

West country nap

Bertie Wooster (12.55 Hereford)

Ran well behind an improving stablemate on comeback and should improve for the run. Is up in distance and down in class and should be a live player.

James Stevens

Bertie Wooster 12:55 Hereford View Racecard Jky: Brendan Powell Tnr: Joe Tizzard

Dark horse

Blue Prince (7.45 Wolverhampton)

Given a lot to do on stable debut last time out when finishing a good fourth at Newcastle. That offered much encouragement moving forward and likely to be in the mix if better placed.

Tom Gibbings

Blue Prince 19:45 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: David Nolan Tnr: David Evans

Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing

