Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Eyecatcher

(8.40 Wetherby)

Staying on well at the finish on both starts this term and the mile could be what he needs now.

Steffan Edwards

Makalu 20:40 Wetherby View Racecard

The Punt nap

(7.15 Sandown)

Showed he may be useful by winning comfortably last time out and should be suited by today's step up in trip.

Laurence Morter

Torito 19:15 Sandown View Racecard

Speed figures

(4.10 Beverley)

Has several speed performances which would be good enough to take this off today's mark, including over course and distance. Drying ground will help.

Craig Thake

Antagonize 16:10 Beverley View Racecard

Handicappers' nap

(7.30 Wetherby)

Has edged down the weights, but at least as good as ever when second at Ayr last time, form that was boosted by the winner going in again since.

Matt Gardner

Bert Kibbler 19:30 Wetherby View Racecard

Newmarket nap

(7.15 Sandown)

Led subsequent Group 3 winner Adayar in a decent piece of work under Harry Davies on the Rowley Mile at the Craven meeting and is fancied to give the weight away.

David Milnes

Royal Symbol 19:15 Sandown View Racecard

Dark horse

(7.00 Wetherby)

Shaped with promise on his seasonal debut at Pontefract, looks well worth a crack at this longer trip and has dropped to a winnable mark. Drying ground will also suit.

Neil McCabe

Western Stars 19:00 Wetherby View Racecard

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.