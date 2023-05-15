Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Eyecatcher

Makalu (8.40 Wetherby)

Staying on well at the finish on both starts this term and the mile could be what he needs now.
Steffan Edwards

Silk
Makalu20:40 Wetherby
View Racecard
Jky: James Sullivan (-lb)Tnr: Ruth Carr

The Punt nap

Torito (7.15 Sandown)

Showed he may be useful by winning comfortably last time out and should be suited by today's step up in trip.
Laurence Morter

Silk
Torito19:15 Sandown
View Racecard
Jky: Robert Havlin (-lb)Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Speed figures

Antagonize (4.10 Beverley)

Has several speed performances which would be good enough to take this off today's mark, including over course and distance. Drying ground will help.
Craig Thake

Silk
Antagonize16:10 Beverley
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Russell (3lb)Tnr: Bryan Smart

Handicappers' nap

Bert Kibbler (7.30 Wetherby)

Has edged down the weights, but at least as good as ever when second at Ayr last time, form that was boosted by the winner going in again since.
Matt Gardner

Silk
Bert Kibbler19:30 Wetherby
View Racecard
Jky: Ben Curtis (-lb)Tnr: David & Nicola Barron

Newmarket nap

Royal Symbol (7.15 Sandown)

Led subsequent Group 3 winner Adayar in a decent piece of work under Harry Davies on the Rowley Mile at the Craven meeting and is fancied to give the weight away.
David Milnes

Silk
Royal Symbol19:15 Sandown
View Racecard
Jky: William Buick (-lb)Tnr: Charlie Appleby

Dark horse

Western Stars (7.00 Wetherby)

Shaped with promise on his seasonal debut at Pontefract, looks well worth a crack at this longer trip and has dropped to a winnable mark. Drying ground will also suit.
Neil McCabe

Silk
Western Stars19:00 Wetherby
View Racecard
Jky: Paul Mulrennan (-lb)Tnr: Ed Dunlop

Published on 15 May 2023Last updated 18:00, 15 May 2023
