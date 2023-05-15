Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
Eyecatcher
Makalu (8.40 Wetherby)
Staying on well at the finish on both starts this term and the mile could be what he needs now.
Steffan Edwards
The Punt nap
Torito (7.15 Sandown)
Showed he may be useful by winning comfortably last time out and should be suited by today's step up in trip.
Laurence Morter
Speed figures
Antagonize (4.10 Beverley)
Has several speed performances which would be good enough to take this off today's mark, including over course and distance. Drying ground will help.
Craig Thake
Handicappers' nap
Bert Kibbler (7.30 Wetherby)
Has edged down the weights, but at least as good as ever when second at Ayr last time, form that was boosted by the winner going in again since.
Matt Gardner
Newmarket nap
Royal Symbol (7.15 Sandown)
Led subsequent Group 3 winner Adayar in a decent piece of work under Harry Davies on the Rowley Mile at the Craven meeting and is fancied to give the weight away.
David Milnes
Dark horse
Western Stars (7.00 Wetherby)
Shaped with promise on his seasonal debut at Pontefract, looks well worth a crack at this longer trip and has dropped to a winnable mark. Drying ground will also suit.
Neil McCabe
