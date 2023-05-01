Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Newmarket nap

Snafiya (2.10 Nottingham)

Fancied to give George Boughey his first juvenile winner of the season after some smart work on Racecourse Side. The daughter of Blue Point is expected to handle the ground.
David Milnes

Silk
Snafiya14:10 Nottingham
View Racecard
Jky: William Buick (-lb)Tnr: George Boughey

The Punt nap

My Roxanne (7.30 Newcastle)

This unexposed three-year-old was lucky to win last time but shouldn't be underestimated from the same mark and will appreciate the straight course.
Gary Savage

Silk
My Roxanne19:30 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Ben Robinson (-lb)Tnr: Brian Ellison

Handicappers' nap

Spirit Of Bowland (9.00 Newcastle)

Improved performer of late, landing back-to-back wins in ready fashion at Southwell last time. Margin of victory did him no justice that day, so a 4lb rise looks lenient.
Matt Gardner

Silk
Spirit Of Bowland21:00 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Callum Rodriguez (-lb)Tnr: Stella Barclay

Speed figures

Crystal Caprice (4.10 Nottingham)

Progressive figures last year and pedigree suggest she should be even better over this longer trip.
Craig Thake

Silk
Crystal Caprice16:10 Nottingham
View Racecard
Jky: Richard Kingscote (-lb)Tnr: Sir Michael Stoute

Eyecatcher

Savrola (7.10 Wolverhampton)

Progressive at three and capable of better having joined James Ferguson.
Mark Brown

Silk
Savrola19:10 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Ross Coakley (-lb)Tnr: James Ferguson

Dark horse

Mexicali Rose (3.10 Nottingham)

Has shaped with promise in a trio of starts in novice company. She handles testing conditions and improvement can be expected now switching to handicaps for her in form yard.
Jake Aldrich

Silk
Mexicali Rose15:10 Nottingham
View Racecard
Jky: Rossa Ryan (-lb)Tnr: Ralph Beckett

Published on 1 May 2023Last updated 18:00, 1 May 2023
