Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
Newmarket nap
Snafiya (2.10 Nottingham)
Fancied to give George Boughey his first juvenile winner of the season after some smart work on Racecourse Side. The daughter of Blue Point is expected to handle the ground.
David Milnes
The Punt nap
My Roxanne (7.30 Newcastle)
This unexposed three-year-old was lucky to win last time but shouldn't be underestimated from the same mark and will appreciate the straight course.
Gary Savage
Handicappers' nap
Spirit Of Bowland (9.00 Newcastle)
Improved performer of late, landing back-to-back wins in ready fashion at Southwell last time. Margin of victory did him no justice that day, so a 4lb rise looks lenient.
Matt Gardner
Speed figures
Crystal Caprice (4.10 Nottingham)
Progressive figures last year and pedigree suggest she should be even better over this longer trip.
Craig Thake
Eyecatcher
Savrola (7.10 Wolverhampton)
Progressive at three and capable of better having joined James Ferguson.
Mark Brown
Dark horse
Mexicali Rose (3.10 Nottingham)
Has shaped with promise in a trio of starts in novice company. She handles testing conditions and improvement can be expected now switching to handicaps for her in form yard.
Jake Aldrich
