Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Newmarket nap

(2.10 Nottingham)

Fancied to give George Boughey his first juvenile winner of the season after some smart work on Racecourse Side. The daughter of Blue Point is expected to handle the ground.

David Milnes

The Punt nap

(7.30 Newcastle)

This unexposed three-year-old was lucky to win last time but shouldn't be underestimated from the same mark and will appreciate the straight course.

Gary Savage

Handicappers' nap

(9.00 Newcastle)

Improved performer of late, landing back-to-back wins in ready fashion at Southwell last time. Margin of victory did him no justice that day, so a 4lb rise looks lenient.

Matt Gardner

Speed figures

(4.10 Nottingham)

Progressive figures last year and pedigree suggest she should be even better over this longer trip.

Craig Thake

Eyecatcher

(7.10 Wolverhampton)

Progressive at three and capable of better having joined James Ferguson.

Mark Brown

Dark horse

(3.10 Nottingham)

Has shaped with promise in a trio of starts in novice company. She handles testing conditions and improvement can be expected now switching to handicaps for her in form yard.

Jake Aldrich

