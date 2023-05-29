Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Eyecatcher

Spring Fever (3.50 Redcar)

Bred to be better than a mark of 74 and looks set to improve now upped in trip and switching to handicaps.
Mark Brown

Silk
Spring Fever15:50 Redcar
View Racecard
Jky: Robert Havlin (-lb)Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Handicappers' nap

Protest Rally (7.25 Nottingham)

Progressive sort who made a winning handicap debut at Southwell last time. Open to further improvement and still looks well treated following a 4lb rise in the weights.
Matt Gardner

Silk
Protest Rally19:25 Nottingham
View Racecard
Jky: Daniel Tudhope (-lb)Tnr: Ed Walker

Newmarket nap

Crystal Mariner (3.20 Redcar)

Defeated a well-fancied newcomer at Newcastle last time and the Sir Michael Stoute-trained colt has since worked well on the Limekilns.
David Milnes

Silk
Crystal Mariner15:20 Redcar
View Racecard
Jky: Richard Kingscote (-lb)Tnr: Sir Michael Stoute

The Punt nap

Platinum Girl (4.20 Redcar) 

Seems to have hit her stride this season, winning well last time out. Has only gone up 4lb for that win and looks as though she could go well again.
Laurence Morter

Silk
Platinum Girl16:20 Redcar
View Racecard
Jky: Sean Kirrane (3lb)Tnr: Tim Easterby

Speed figures

King Of War (4.10 Brighton)

Just touched off over course and distance a week ago in a good time and can go one better for Alexandra Dunn, who has her string in great form.
Craig Thake

Silk
King Of War16:10 Brighton
View Racecard
Jky: Morgan Cole (7lb)Tnr: Alexandra Dunn

Dark horse

Golden Mayflower (6.10 Lingfield)

Returns from a short break having been well beaten last time out but had previously been shaping with promise in handicaps this year. This is a drop in class and she remains lightly raced at this trip.
Jake Aldrich

Silk
Golden Mayflower18:10 Lingfield
View Racecard
Jky: Stefano Cherchi (-lb)Tnr: Amy Murphy

Published on 29 May 2023Last updated 18:00, 29 May 2023
