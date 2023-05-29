Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Eyecatcher

(3.50 Redcar)

Bred to be better than a mark of 74 and looks set to improve now upped in trip and switching to handicaps.

Mark Brown

Spring Fever 15:50 Redcar View Racecard

Handicappers' nap

(7.25 Nottingham)

Progressive sort who made a winning handicap debut at Southwell last time. Open to further improvement and still looks well treated following a 4lb rise in the weights.

Matt Gardner

Protest Rally 19:25 Nottingham View Racecard

Newmarket nap

(3.20 Redcar)

Defeated a well-fancied newcomer at Newcastle last time and the Sir Michael Stoute-trained colt has since worked well on the Limekilns.

David Milnes

Crystal Mariner 15:20 Redcar View Racecard

The Punt nap

(4.20 Redcar)

Seems to have hit her stride this season, winning well last time out. Has only gone up 4lb for that win and looks as though she could go well again.

Laurence Morter

Platinum Girl 16:20 Redcar View Racecard

Speed figures

(4.10 Brighton)

Just touched off over course and distance a week ago in a good time and can go one better for Alexandra Dunn, who has her string in great form.

Craig Thake

King Of War 16:10 Brighton View Racecard

Dark horse

(6.10 Lingfield)

Returns from a short break having been well beaten last time out but had previously been shaping with promise in handicaps this year. This is a drop in class and she remains lightly raced at this trip.

Jake Aldrich

Golden Mayflower 18:10 Lingfield View Racecard

