Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
Eyecatcher
Spring Fever (3.50 Redcar)
Bred to be better than a mark of 74 and looks set to improve now upped in trip and switching to handicaps.
Mark Brown
Handicappers' nap
Protest Rally (7.25 Nottingham)
Progressive sort who made a winning handicap debut at Southwell last time. Open to further improvement and still looks well treated following a 4lb rise in the weights.
Matt Gardner
Newmarket nap
Crystal Mariner (3.20 Redcar)
Defeated a well-fancied newcomer at Newcastle last time and the Sir Michael Stoute-trained colt has since worked well on the Limekilns.
David Milnes
The Punt nap
Platinum Girl (4.20 Redcar)
Seems to have hit her stride this season, winning well last time out. Has only gone up 4lb for that win and looks as though she could go well again.
Laurence Morter
Speed figures
King Of War (4.10 Brighton)
Just touched off over course and distance a week ago in a good time and can go one better for Alexandra Dunn, who has her string in great form.
Craig Thake
Dark horse
Golden Mayflower (6.10 Lingfield)
Returns from a short break having been well beaten last time out but had previously been shaping with promise in handicaps this year. This is a drop in class and she remains lightly raced at this trip.
Jake Aldrich
Read these next:
'This looks an open goal' - our Tuesday man has a confident selection at Nottingham
The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horseracing tips on Tuesday
Unlock a week of Epsom exclusives with 50% off Members' Club for three months!
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.