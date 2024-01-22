Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .
Handicappers' nap
Imperial Alex (2.45 Leicester)
The Tom Lacey trained seven-year-old has taken well to fences and, having finished runner-up on his last three starts, is fancied to go one better here.
Steve Mason
Eyecatcher
Throne Hall (4.30 Southwell)
This seven-year-old ran well over a trip short of his best at Wolverhampton last time, and he can take advantage of this career-low mark back up in distance for Archie Watson.
Steffan Edwards
The Punt nap
Navajo Indy (12.50 Newbury)
Went well on his debut over hurdles for Tom Symonds last time out. He won a bumper at Newbury in November and a return to the Berkshire track could see him go one better.
Laurence Morter
Speed figures
Issar d'Airy (3.45 Newbury)
Bolted up over course and distance in a decent time on his latest start and wasn't harshly treated by handicapper. Can follow up for Gary Moore.
Craig Thake
West Country
Fasol (12.50 Newbury)
High-class Flat performer who should be too good for these. The Paul Nicholls stable remain in top form.
James Stevens
Dark horse
Invincible Nao (2.35 Newbury)
Still a maiden after 11 outings. However, he finished third last time and stuck on well. He could be suited by the step up in trip.
George Bonds
Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing
Read these next:
The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Newbury and Southwell
'She'll leave that rating well behind her' - Robbie Wilders with three wagers on Tuesday
Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
- The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Newbury and Southwell
- Southwell Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders takes aim at the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Wednesday's three meetings
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Monday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Monday's four meetings
- The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Newbury and Southwell
- Southwell Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders takes aim at the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Wednesday's three meetings
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Monday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Monday's four meetings