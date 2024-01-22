Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .

Handicappers' nap

Imperial Alex (2.45 Leicester)

The Tom Lacey trained seven-year-old has taken well to fences and, having finished runner-up on his last three starts, is fancied to go one better here.

Steve Mason

Imperial Alex 14:45 Leicester Jky: Stan Sheppard Tnr: Tom Lacey

Eyecatcher

Throne Hall (4.30 Southwell)

This seven-year-old ran well over a trip short of his best at Wolverhampton last time, and he can take advantage of this career-low mark back up in distance for Archie Watson.

Steffan Edwards

Throne Hall 16:30 Southwell (A.W) Jky: Miss Brodie Hampson Tnr: Archie Watson

The Punt nap

Navajo Indy (12.50 Newbury)

Went well on his debut over hurdles for Tom Symonds last time out. He won a bumper at Newbury in November and a return to the Berkshire track could see him go one better.

Laurence Morter

Navajo Indy 12:50 Newbury Jky: Caoilin Quinn (3lb) Tnr: Tom Symonds

Speed figures

Issar d'Airy (3.45 Newbury)

Bolted up over course and distance in a decent time on his latest start and wasn't harshly treated by handicapper. Can follow up for Gary Moore.

Craig Thake

Issar d'Airy 15:45 Newbury Jky: Niall Houlihan Tnr: Gary Moore

West Country

Fasol (12.50 Newbury)

High-class Flat performer who should be too good for these. The Paul Nicholls stable remain in top form.

James Stevens

Fasol 12:50 Newbury Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Dark horse

Invincible Nao (2.35 Newbury)

Still a maiden after 11 outings. However, he finished third last time and stuck on well. He could be suited by the step up in trip.

George Bonds

Invincible Nao 14:35 Newbury Jky: Caoilin Quinn (3lb) Tnr: Gary Moore

Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing

