Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
Spring Fever (5.10 Salisbury)
Won well at Redcar last time and has since impressed on the Al Bahathri Polytrack for John and Thady Gosden.
David Milnes
Sky Wizard (2.10 Salisbury)
Clocked a decent figure when third on debut at Windsor and can put that experience to good use here.
Craig Thake
Band Of Steel (3.30 Southwell)
Back in calmer waters today, the drop back to a mile should benefit him and if he settles better this time round he should run a good race.
Laurence Morter
Painters Palette (7.00 Ayr)
Won first two starts for this yard before boiling over in the preliminaries at Ripon last time. Easy to forgive that and still looks on a handy mark.
Matt Gardner
Optik (3.20 Brighton)
Shaped with plenty of promise on his first try at 1m4f at Wolverhampton last month and has been found a good opportunity.
Marcus Buckland
Sidney's Son (3.00 Southwell)
Showed improved form on the Tapeta at Newcastle, finishing second on both occasions, but failed to fire at Beverley last time out. Likes to race prominently and get on with things so the drop to 6f looks sure to suit.
Tom Gibbings
Signposts: key pointers for Tuesday's racing
