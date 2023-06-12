Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Newmarket nap

Spring Fever (5.10 Salisbury)

Won well at Redcar last time and has since impressed on the Al Bahathri Polytrack for John and Thady Gosden.

David Milnes

Spring Fever 17:10 Salisbury View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Speed figures

Sky Wizard (2.10 Salisbury)

Clocked a decent figure when third on debut at Windsor and can put that experience to good use here.

Craig Thake

Sky Wizard 14:10 Salisbury View Racecard Jky: Richard Kingscote Tnr: Clive Cox

The Punt nap

Band Of Steel (3.30 Southwell)

Back in calmer waters today, the drop back to a mile should benefit him and if he settles better this time round he should run a good race.

Laurence Morter

Band Of Steel 15:30 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Ben Curtis Tnr: S Woods

Handicappers' nap

Painters Palette (7.00 Ayr)

Won first two starts for this yard before boiling over in the preliminaries at Ripon last time. Easy to forgive that and still looks on a handy mark.

Matt Gardner

Painters Palette 19:00 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: Rebecca Menzies

Eyecatcher

Optik (3.20 Brighton)

Shaped with plenty of promise on his first try at 1m4f at Wolverhampton last month and has been found a good opportunity.

Marcus Buckland

Optik 15:20 Brighton View Racecard Jky: Jamie Spencer Tnr: David Simcock

Dark horse

Sidney's Son (3.00 Southwell)

Showed improved form on the Tapeta at Newcastle, finishing second on both occasions, but failed to fire at Beverley last time out. Likes to race prominently and get on with things so the drop to 6f looks sure to suit.

Tom Gibbings

Sidney's Son 15:00 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: NON-RUNNER Tnr: Nigel Tinkler

Signposts: key pointers for Tuesday's racing

