Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

(2.50 Lingfield)

Made a pleasing return to action when third over 7f here last month and that should have put her spot on for this assignment.

Marcus Buckland

Speed figures

(2.25 Sandown)

Clocked a decent speed figure on his chasing debut at Newbury in December and rise of just 7lb still gives him plenty in hand of his rivals.

Craig Thake

The Punt nap

(2.25 Sandown)

Course and distance winner who is 4-7 since going chasing and he looks to be progressing nicely. Up 6lb for his latest win but should go well again with jockey taking off 7lb.

Stuart Langley

Handicappers' nap

(3.50 Newcastle)

A 4lb rise in the handicap for a recent course and distance win is negated by her jockey being able to claim and has decent prospects of following up.

Steve Mason

Dark horse

(1.15 Sandown)

Every chance this young horse can improve on when last seen over course and distance for trainer Joe Tizzard, who is has having a good season.

Kevin Riddle

West Country nap

(4.10 Sandown)

Has some solid form on this type of ground, including his latest Chepstow effort. Goes well off a break and handicapped to win.

James Stevens

