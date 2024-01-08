Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingToday's Top Tips

Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Image link

Eyecatcher

Jacques Cartier (6.30 Southwell)

James Doyle's only ride on the card shaped with promise on his debut at Wolverhampton, but he's bred to stay well and Tuesday's longer trip on a more galloping track promises to suit him even better.
Steffan Edwards

Silk
Jacques Cartier18:30 Southwell (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

Handicappers’ nap

Zain Nights (1.40 Market Rasen)

Decent handicapper on the Flat and has shown enough on two runs since joining Lucy Wadham to suggest he is capable of winning over hurdles.
Steve Mason

Silk
Zain Nights13:40 Market Rasen
View Racecard
Jky: Bryony Frost Tnr: Lucy Wadham

Speed figures

Gulliver (7.00 Southwell)

Ran more times last year than some horses do in their career and notched his best speed performance when winning here in September.
Craig Thake

Silk
Gulliver19:00 Southwell (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Mark Winn (3lb)Tnr: David O'Meara
Image link

The Punt nap

Enola Grey (7.30 Southwell)

Secured back-to-back wins on the all-weather last month. This is a step up in class, but she is still progressing and if her last race is anything to go by she could go well again.
Laurence Morter

Silk
Enola Grey19:30 Southwell (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Ethan Jones (7lb)Tnr: Gemma Tutty

West Country

Check The Score (1.40 Market Rasen)

Impressive winner of a bumper in April that is working out well. Looks the class horse in the race.
James Stevens

Silk
Check The Score13:40 Market Rasen
View Racecard
Jky: Paddy Brennan Tnr: Fergal O'Brien

Dark horse

First Lord De Cuet (2.10 Market Rasen)

Has gone close on numerous occasions over fences but is still yet to gain that elusive win in nine starts. Needs to bounce back after failing to complete on both starts this term, but would be a big danger if recapturing some of last season's form.
Tom Gibbings

Silk
First Lord De Cuet14:10 Market Rasen
View Racecard
Jky: Fergus Gillard Tnr: David Pipe

Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing 

Read more . . .

'He should have little to fear under his ideal conditions' - Gary Savage with three Tuesday tips 

The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Market Rasen and Southwell on Tuesday 

Five years of profit in a row for Ante-Post Pricewise - subscribe to Members' Club now with 50% off for Tom Segal's Cheltenham tips! 

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 8 January 2024inFree tips

Last updated 18:00, 8 January 2024

icon
more inFree tips
more inFree tips