Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Jacques Cartier (6.30 Southwell)

James Doyle's only ride on the card shaped with promise on his debut at Wolverhampton, but he's bred to stay well and Tuesday's longer trip on a more galloping track promises to suit him even better.

Steffan Edwards

Jacques Cartier 18:30 Southwell (A.W)

Handicappers’ nap

Zain Nights (1.40 Market Rasen)

Decent handicapper on the Flat and has shown enough on two runs since joining Lucy Wadham to suggest he is capable of winning over hurdles.

Steve Mason

Zain Nights 13:40 Market Rasen

Speed figures

Gulliver (7.00 Southwell)

Ran more times last year than some horses do in their career and notched his best speed performance when winning here in September.

Craig Thake

Gulliver 19:00 Southwell (A.W)

The Punt nap

Enola Grey (7.30 Southwell)

Secured back-to-back wins on the all-weather last month. This is a step up in class, but she is still progressing and if her last race is anything to go by she could go well again.

Laurence Morter

Enola Grey 19:30 Southwell (A.W)

West Country

Check The Score (1.40 Market Rasen)

Impressive winner of a bumper in April that is working out well. Looks the class horse in the race.

James Stevens

Check The Score 13:40 Market Rasen

Dark horse

First Lord De Cuet (2.10 Market Rasen)

Has gone close on numerous occasions over fences but is still yet to gain that elusive win in nine starts. Needs to bounce back after failing to complete on both starts this term, but would be a big danger if recapturing some of last season's form.

Tom Gibbings

First Lord De Cuet 14:10 Market Rasen

