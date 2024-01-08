Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Eyecatcher
Jacques Cartier (6.30 Southwell)
James Doyle's only ride on the card shaped with promise on his debut at Wolverhampton, but he's bred to stay well and Tuesday's longer trip on a more galloping track promises to suit him even better.
Steffan Edwards
Handicappers’ nap
Zain Nights (1.40 Market Rasen)
Decent handicapper on the Flat and has shown enough on two runs since joining Lucy Wadham to suggest he is capable of winning over hurdles.
Steve Mason
Speed figures
Gulliver (7.00 Southwell)
Ran more times last year than some horses do in their career and notched his best speed performance when winning here in September.
Craig Thake
The Punt nap
Enola Grey (7.30 Southwell)
Secured back-to-back wins on the all-weather last month. This is a step up in class, but she is still progressing and if her last race is anything to go by she could go well again.
Laurence Morter
West Country
Check The Score (1.40 Market Rasen)
Impressive winner of a bumper in April that is working out well. Looks the class horse in the race.
James Stevens
Dark horse
First Lord De Cuet (2.10 Market Rasen)
Has gone close on numerous occasions over fences but is still yet to gain that elusive win in nine starts. Needs to bounce back after failing to complete on both starts this term, but would be a big danger if recapturing some of last season's form.
Tom Gibbings
Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing
