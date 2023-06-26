Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
Dream Of Mischief (7.50 Newbury)
Went close to winning at Goodwood last time despite suffering repeated interference in final three furlongs.
Marcus Buckland
Sir Winston (4.00 Brighton)
Has been in decent form this season including a course-and-distance win last month. Remains on a good mark and looks set for another strong performance.
Laurence Morter
Ey Up Its The Boss (2.45 Beverley)
Went close off this mark in a competitive race at Doncaster last time, having previously beaten all bar a subsequent winner from a wide draw at Thirsk. Should find this smaller field easier to dominate.
Paul Curtis
Splendent (7.15 Newbury)
Strong chance if reproducing Windsor win and York third with jockey’s 7lb claim offsetting ratings rises.
Craig Thake
Kiaraad (3.15 Beverley)
Decent debut when runner-up over this trip at Lingfield this month and has since worked well on the watered gallop.
David Milnes
Ideal Guest (4.00 Brighton)
Won twice last summer over course and distance. Hasn't looked in quite the same form this season but has dropped to a decent mark and looks the only real pace angle in this race.
Neil McCabe
Signposts: key pointers for Tuesday's racing
Read these next:
'He has looked a different proposition this year' - Andrew Cooper with four selections at Brighton and Newbury on Tuesday
The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Brighton and Newbury on Tuesday
Subscribe today and get set for a sizzling summer of Flat racing with 50% off
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.