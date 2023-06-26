Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Eyecatcher

Dream Of Mischief (7.50 Newbury)

Went close to winning at Goodwood last time despite suffering repeated interference in final three furlongs.
Marcus Buckland

Silk
Dream Of Mischief19:50 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: Amanda Perrett

The Punt nap

Sir Winston (4.00 Brighton)

Has been in decent form this season including a course-and-distance win last month. Remains on a good mark and looks set for another strong performance.
Laurence Morter

Silk
Sir Winston16:00 Brighton
View Racecard
Jky: Aidan Keeley (5lb)Tnr: Roger Varian

Handicappers' nap

Ey Up Its The Boss (2.45 Beverley)

Went close off this mark in a competitive race at Doncaster last time, having previously beaten all bar a subsequent winner from a wide draw at Thirsk. Should find this smaller field easier to dominate.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Ey Up Its The Boss14:45 Beverley
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Eaves Tnr: Tony Coyle

Speed figures

Splendent (7.15 Newbury)

Strong chance if reproducing Windsor win and York third with jockey’s 7lb claim offsetting ratings rises.
Craig Thake

Silk
Splendent19:15 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Mohammed Tabti (7lb)Tnr: Paul & Oliver Cole

Newmarket nap

Kiaraad (3.15 Beverley)

Decent debut when runner-up over this trip at Lingfield this month and has since worked well on the watered gallop.
David Milnes

Silk
Kiaraad15:15 Beverley
View Racecard
Jky: Jefferson Smith Tnr: Ismail Mohammed

Dark horse

Ideal Guest (4.00 Brighton)

Won twice last summer over course and distance. Hasn't looked in quite the same form this season but has dropped to a decent mark and looks the only real pace angle in this race.
Neil McCabe

Silk
Ideal Guest16:00 Brighton
View Racecard
Jky: David Probert Tnr: George Margarson

Signposts: key pointers for Tuesday's racing  

Published on 26 June 2023Last updated 18:15, 26 June 2023
