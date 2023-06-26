Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Eyecatcher

Dream Of Mischief (7.50 Newbury)

Went close to winning at Goodwood last time despite suffering repeated interference in final three furlongs.

Marcus Buckland

Dream Of Mischief 19:50 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: Amanda Perrett

The Punt nap

Sir Winston (4.00 Brighton)

Has been in decent form this season including a course-and-distance win last month. Remains on a good mark and looks set for another strong performance.

Laurence Morter

Sir Winston 16:00 Brighton View Racecard Jky: Aidan Keeley (5lb) Tnr: Roger Varian

Handicappers' nap

Ey Up Its The Boss (2.45 Beverley)

Went close off this mark in a competitive race at Doncaster last time, having previously beaten all bar a subsequent winner from a wide draw at Thirsk. Should find this smaller field easier to dominate.

Paul Curtis

Ey Up Its The Boss 14:45 Beverley View Racecard Jky: Tom Eaves Tnr: Tony Coyle

Speed figures

Splendent (7.15 Newbury)

Strong chance if reproducing Windsor win and York third with jockey’s 7lb claim offsetting ratings rises.

Craig Thake

Splendent 19:15 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Mohammed Tabti (7lb) Tnr: Paul & Oliver Cole

Newmarket nap

Kiaraad (3.15 Beverley)

Decent debut when runner-up over this trip at Lingfield this month and has since worked well on the watered gallop.

David Milnes

Kiaraad 15:15 Beverley View Racecard Jky: Jefferson Smith Tnr: Ismail Mohammed

Dark horse

Ideal Guest (4.00 Brighton)

Won twice last summer over course and distance. Hasn't looked in quite the same form this season but has dropped to a decent mark and looks the only real pace angle in this race.

Neil McCabe

Ideal Guest 16:00 Brighton View Racecard Jky: David Probert Tnr: George Margarson

Signposts: key pointers for Tuesday's racing

