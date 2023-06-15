York Placepot picks: Paul Kealy has a crack at the £100k guaranteed pool

There is a competitive card to get through at York, but there could be a Placepot banker in the opener (1.50) in the shape of Westernesse .

He has not been out of the first three for a year, and the style of his win over Pontefract's stiff mile last month suggests he is going to remain very competitive off just 3lb higher and relish this step up in trip.

The next (2.25) is a valuable seller and looks pretty open. Brian Ellison picked up Travel Candy after she won a Beverley claimer last time and she could be the one to beat. She ran behind some decent juveniles in Ireland and could be a shrewd purchase. Up The Jazz has one of the better pieces of form (it's nothing special even for a seller), so goes in as well.

Pink Crystal has a big weight in the third (3.00), but her form from last season has worked out well, and we'll add Crazy Luck , who only just missed out last time and remains on a winnable mark.

The fourth (3.35) looks like it should be a match, and Shining Blue , in career best form when winning here last time, is the obvious pick given El Drama ran relatively poorly on his only appearance at the track.

Grant Tuer won the 5f novice (4.10) on this card last year and looks to have the right candidate in Bellarchi . I wouldn't worry about her slightly below-par effort here two starts ago as she was 80-1 and well out of her grade. Cool Run shaped well when fifth on his Thirsk debut and is second best.

That just leaves the fiercely competitive 7f handicap (4.45), and my three are No Nay Nicki , Lord Of The Lodge and Another Investment .

York Placepot perm

1.50

2 Westernesse

2.25

9 Up The Jazz

10 Travel Candy

3.00

1 Pink Crystal

5 Crazy Luck

3.35

4 Shining Blue

4.10

3 Cool Run

9 Bellarchi

4.45

2 Lord Of The Lodge

9 No Nay Nicki

11 Another Investment

1x2x2x1x2x3=24 lines

