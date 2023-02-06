Wolverhampton Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders tackles the £100,000 guaranteed pool

The juiciest Placepot pool on Tuesday is at Wolverhampton and and are taken to get us through the first leg (5.30).

Course-and-distance winner Idoapologise is better drawn to strike after a solid second at Southwell last week, while Vespasian is of interest back over this 6f trip.

is banked on in the 6f novice (6.00). He was too keen over 7f on his stable debut for Tom Ward in January and is well treated on the pick of his Irish form.

Olly Murphy's jumpers have been in top form lately and is selected back on the Flat in the 2m½f handicap (6.30).

He never really took to hurdling, but was a progressive stayer for Ralph Beckett two seasons ago and remains unexposed in this sphere.

The 7f handicap (7.00) is probably the most competitive race on the card. I'll side with , who has produced two smart efforts in defeat since joining Archie Watson.

also goes in off the same mark as when placing behind a well-treated sort at Lingfield recently.

I'll hope for a small upset in the fillies' handicap (7.30) with , who is up just 1lb for scoring over course and distance following a 186-day break last month.

defied the widest draw to capture a Lingfield novice in January and looks fairly treated off an opening rating of 73 in the finale (8.00).

Wolverhampton Placepot perm

5.30

1 Vespasian

8 Idoapologise

6.00

2 Bobby Dassler

6.30

2 Fleurman

7.00

6 Tylos

9 Revolutionise

7.30

5 Plumette

8.00

1 Star Of Mayo

2x1x1x2x1x1=4 lines

Sign up to the Tote . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.