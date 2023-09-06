Wolverhampton Placepot picks: James Hill's selections for the Racing League £100,000 guaranteed pool

Short-priced favourites are always risky at Wolverhampton, and you would expect the Tony Martin-trained Belgoprince to go off at skinny odds in the final leg of the Racing League's £100,000 guaranteed Placepot.

He's favourite for the 1m6f handicap (8.15) after his 11-length demolition at Epsom last time and carries a 5lb penalty. It's hard to see him finishing out the places.

The first leg is a 6f nursery in which The Smiling Wolf carries a 6lb penalty for last Friday's win at Ffos Las. That puts him 3lb well in, although his 9lb rise was very steep, and I'm happy to side with Pressure's On and Ajwadi instead.

Razzam is progressive and needs to go in the 6f handicap for leg two. His draw in ten is the issue, so I'll include Hello Me .

Pjanoo has already had success in the Racing League, having won at Windsor last time, and preference is for him over Moonspirit of Ireland's pair in the 1m½f handicap. I'll include dual course-and-distance winner Yeoman .

I'm hoping Koy Koy can give team Ireland another winner in leg four. He's accompanied by Hafeet Alain , who hasn't been out the frame in his last four runs.

The penultimate leg is a 1m1½f handicap. Naxos has finished outside the first two only once in five starts and will go close if seeing out the extra distance. Fantasy Believer is another to include.

Wolverhampton Placepot perm

5.45

5 Pressure's On

6 Ajwadi

6.15

2 Hello Me

10 Razzam

6.45

1 Pjanoo

5 Yeoman

7.15

2 Koy Koy

4 Hafeet Alain

7.45

4 Naxos

8 Fantasy Believer

8.15

10 Belgoprince

2x2x2x2x2x1 = 32 lines

