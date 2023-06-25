Windsor Placepot picks: Richard Birch makes his perm for the £100,000 guarantee meeting

Gary Moore has scored with five of his 11 runners at Windsor this year for a 45 per cent strike-rate.

Reckon I’m Hot can give the Horsham trainer another winner by the riverside and get punters off to a great start by landing leg one (5.05) of the Placepot, which carries a £100,000 guarantee.

It’s best to wait for a mature market to emerge before making final selections for leg two (5.35), a race which contains nine unraced two-year-olds. At this stage, Free Nation and Kinnigoli Kid appeal as likely types.

Garden Route, who has undergone wind surgery and been gelded since his juvenile days, and Peaceful Story should be involved in the finish of leg three (6.05), while Lequinto stands out as a well-handicapped sprinter who looks ready to hit top form at his favourite venue in leg four (6.35).

The Charlie Johnston-trained Alpina Express is hard to oppose in leg five (7.10) on the back of front-running wins at Ayr and Carlisle. Forcing tactics often pay off around the sharp Windsor turns, particularly on lightning-fast ground.

Montevideo and Morcar should both make bold bids in leg six (7.40).

Windsor Placepot perm

5.05

6 Reckon I’m Hot

5.35

2 Free Nation

4 Kinnigoli Kid

6.05

3 Garden Route

10 Peaceful Story

6.35

2 Lequinto

7.10

1 Alpina Express

7.40

2 Montevideo

5 Morcar

1x2x2x1x1x2 = 8 lines

