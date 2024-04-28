Windsor Placepot picks: Richard Birch focuses on the £50,000 guaranteed pool

Dark Dreamer made a winning debut in handicap company at Kempton this month to justify strong market support.

He bids to follow up off a 5lb higher mark in leg one (4.34) of the Windsor Placepot – which contains a £50,000 guaranteed pool – and ought to go well once again.

Chiedozie , placed on both his starts in sprint handicaps, should also be included.

Nemov shaped with a deal of promise when second to Fire Demon on his Kempton debut in January.

That winner is now officially rated 93 following two subsequent successes, and it will be a surprise if there is one better than Nemov in leg two (5.09).

Lyric makes plenty of appeal in leg three (5.39), while Fighter Command holds standout claims in leg four (6.09).

Mythical Guest bolted up on his Yarmouth reappearance, and looks much-improved as a four-year-old. He can defy a 9lb hike in leg five (6.39), with course-and-distance winner Fast Steps , who has won on soft ground, also likely to give a bold show.

Pique’ and Allonsy look capable of considerable progress now handicapping, and can fight out the finish to leg six (7.09).

Windsor Placepot perm

4.34

1 Chiedozie

6 Dark Dreamer

5.09

3 Nemov

5.39

5 Lyric

6.09

3 Fighter Command

6.39

5 Fast Steps

6 Mythical Guest

7.09

10 Pique’

12 Allonsy

2 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 2 x 2 = 8 lines

