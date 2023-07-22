Redcar Placepot picks: Tom Segal sides with three bankers in his perm

The ground at Redcar could be soft by the start of racing, so there might be an angle in sticking with horses likely to be suited by those conditions.

In the opening race (2.10), Turner Girl has shown form with give underfoot, while the bottom weight Marbuzet is by a proven soft ground sire. Both have been in good form recently too.

Consoling has just about the best form on offer in the Join Racing TV Now EBF Restricted Maiden Stakes (2.45) and that came over 6f on softish ground at Carlisle. The way she finished strongly suggested an extra furlong would suit and she can be relied on to place, as can Violets Star in the Redcar Cricket Club Restricted Maiden Stakes (3.45).

Violets Star started at 150-1 on her sole start but she had a couple of subsequent winners behind her when second is a maiden run on good to soft ground at Thirsk. A reproduction of that form would see her in the places without too much bother.

The other banker is a bit riskier because No Barrier runs in a competitive handicap (4.15). However, he seemed to take a big step forward in blinkers when second in a decent Doncaster handicap last time. If he repeats that form off a similar handicap mark, he is sure to go close.

The other two handicaps look much more complicated. Slippin Jimmy will have to settle better than he did last time if he's to fulfil his potential but he shouldn't mind any give in the ground and appears to be on the upgrade. He's on the list in the Sky Bet Extra Places Every Day Handicap (3.15) with Fortuitous Star , who is pretty consistent and looks ready for a return to 7f.

The concluding Placepot race (4.45) is not a very good in terms of class, but it's extremely competitive and will take some cracking. Having said that, Gilbert has no problem with soft ground and the blinkers could perk him up, while Ribkana is another who wouldn't mind any rain and she put in an improved effort at Beverley last time.

Redcar Placepot perm

2.10

5 Turner Girl

9 Marbuzet

2.45

12 Consoling

3.15

2 Slippin Jimmy

9 Fortuitous Star

3.45

7 Violets Star

4.15

9 No Barrier

4.45

6 Gilbert

14 Ribkana

2x1x2x1x1x2 = 8 lines

