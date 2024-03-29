Musselburgh Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £100k guaranteed pool

The Johnston yard has won the last two runnings of Musselburgh's opener (2.25), so it's understandable that Individualism is favourite, but most of the runners have shown some promise on easy ground, so I wouldn't be in a rush to bank for Placepot purposes.

Johnny Ringo had no issues with heavy when runner-up on his second start and has won since on the all-weather, so he goes in too.

Gweedore is seeking a hat-trick in the 7f handicap (2.25) and has to be considered from a decent draw, while outsider Darkness has a better chance than his odds suggest.

I'll be pretty disappointed if Glorious Angel doesn't win the sprint (3.00), let alone make the places, and she's very much my banker of the day.

That leaves a little room for more coverage in the Queen's Cup (3.35), which is much more difficult.

I can certainly see Metier being in the frame again, while the soft-ground record of Chillingham has to be respected and Emiyn , fifth last year, has run well when fresh and will have more suitable ground this time.

In the next (4.10) Clockwatcher has the best form and is forecast to be favourite, but I wouldn't be that confident he'll want this ground, so I'm taking a chance on Flickering Halo and Torrent , who have both at least tried a similar surface and shaped okay.

In the final leg (4.45), Ey Up It's Maggie won twice over 5f on soft ground last season and is 2lb lower than for both successes, while Thornaby Pearl is likely to go up by more than the 5lb penalty he carries after winning so easily at Doncaster on Sunday, and that is offset by Mia Nicholls' claim anyway.

Musselburgh Placepot perm

1.50

3 Johnny Ringo

4 Individualism

2.25

3 Gweedore

5 Darkness

3.00

5 Glorious Angel

3.35

1 Metier

3 Chillingham

7 Emiyn

4.10

2 Flickering Halo

4 Torrent

4.45

3 Ey Up It's Maggie

6 Thornaby Pearl

2 x 2 x 1 x 3 x 2 x 2 = 48 lines

