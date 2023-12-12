Kempton Placepot tips: James Stevens' selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool

It is a tricky card for the £50,000 guaranteed Placepot pool at Kempton, but Perfect Spring looks the most likely winner of the 7f nursery (5.00) after his good second last time. Quiet Affair was staying on well in the same race and should also be included.

Sold The Dream and Symbol Of Power are bred to be smart. The latter disappointed first time out, but expect better with cheekpieces fitted in the second leg (5.30).

The mile fillies' maiden (6.00) is probably the trickiest leg, but the booking of Oisin Murphy for Flying Finn is eyecatching. She has a nice pedigree and Adrian Keatley's runners seem to be going well. Fashion Show is also well bred and another worth including.

Leg four (6.30) looks between Fouroneohfever and Portsmouth on form. The former was way ahead when they met at Wolverhampton and backed it up with a solid effort at Newcastle.

Dark Side Thunder looks to be in excellent form, as does trainer Jessica Macey, and he looks a solid selection for the 7f handicap (7.00).

Rebel's Romance has been disappointing but is a three-time Group 1 winner and should be too good in the Listed Wild Flower Stakes (7.30) over 1m4f.

Kempton Placepot perm

5.00

1 Quiet Affair

3 Perfect Spring

5.30

11 Sold The Dream

12 Symbol Of Power

6.00

6 Fashion Show

7 Flying Finn

6.30

4 Fouroneohfever

7.00

5 Dark Side Thunder

7.30

4 Rebel's Romance

2 x 2 x 2 x 1 x 1 x 1 = 8 lines

