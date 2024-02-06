Kempton Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Today's Offers 7 All offers

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

Another £50,000 guarantee is on offer for the Placepot pool at Kempton on Wednesday and Fiddler’s Elbow is a good opportunity for a banker in the opening 6f handicap (5.30), and he can build on his course-and-distance second last time.

There are two previous winners in the following 7f novice (6.00) and it’s hard to see them both being out of the places. Put Lessay and Newsreader into the perm and hope they make the first three.

The 7f handicap (6.30) comes up next and it is tricky because only six are declared and two places on offer. Ahlain has won over course and distance and goes in with Cross The Tracks .

Just two places are on offer in the following mile handicap (7.00) and my fancy, Rhythm N Rock , is probably either going to win or blow out completely. Put Greatgadian in alongside.

The mile handicap (7.30) comes up next and Ballybaymoonshiner has a good chance after breaking his duck at the course last time. Heerathetrack is the other recent winner to include.

Hey Ho Let’s Go was second over 5f here last time and is a banker in the 6f handicap (8.00).

Kempton Placepot perm

5.30

5 Fiddler’s Elbow

6.00

1 Lessay

2 Newsreader

6.30

4 Ahlain

6 Cross The Tracks

7.00

4 Greatgadian

6 Rhythm N Rock

7.30

2 Heerathetrack

5 Ballybaymoonshiner

8.00

8 Hey Ho Let’s Go

1x2x2x2x2x1 = 16 lines

Read these next:

'He's still running off a workable mark' - our in-form Wednesday tipster gives his best bets

The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp's three horse racing tips at Kempton, Ludlow, Sedgefield on Wednesday

Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Sign up to the Tote here. New customers online only. £/€10 minimum stake (if each-way then minimum £/€10 Win + £/€10 Place). Receive £/€30 Tote Credit within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Seven-day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the betslip. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. begambleaware.org. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.