Kempton Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £100,000 guaranteed pool

The Tote’s £100,000 guaranteed Placepot is at Kempton, so it makes sense to play it there.

The 1m3f apprentice handicap (6.00) kicks things off and Afta Party looks like a solid option under Kaiya Fraser. It’s competitive, though, so put Lednikov into the perm as an alternative.

Damia is one of my stronger fancies of the day in the 6f fillies’ novice (6.30), but she is likely to either win or blowout completely. Works Of Art should also go in after a solid debut here.

John and Thady Gosden have the principals in the 1m3f novice (7.00) with Lion’s Pride and Middle Earth. The market can guide, so put the favourite in and take a chance on The Goat.

First Emperor is better than he was able to show when out of his depth at Royal Ascot last time and could bounce back in the 2m handicap (7.30). He rates a banker provided all run.

The mile handicap (8.00) is a wide-open race chock full of lightly raced three-year-olds. Any of them may take a big step forward, but the consistent Double Down and Streetstorm appeal.

Division one of the following mile handicap (8.30) is the final leg and it’s another tough one. Maybe Mawkeb could be the answer as he is well handicapped and Tom Marquand is riding.

Kempton Placepot perm

6.00

3 Afta Party

8 Lednikov

6.30

2 Damia

9 Works Of Art

7.00

Favourite

6 The Goat

7.30

1 First Emperor

8.00

8 Streetstorm

13 Double Down

8.30

4 Mawkeb

2x2x2x1x2x1 = 16 lines

Read these next:

'Don't be surprised if she upsets the big two' - David Jennings with three Irish tips on Wednesday

Wednesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Subscribe today and get set for a sizzling summer of Flat racing with 50% off your first three months

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.