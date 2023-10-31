Kempton Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's essential advice for the popular pool bet

There should be a good pool for the Placepot at Kempton on Wednesday evening and the opening mile novice (4.05) is a tough race to start with. Put Nothing To Fear and Polly Sherman in.

The 7f nursery (4.40) is another open race and two will be needed. Zinchenko has some useful form at the course and might be underestimated, while Pretence looks the solid option.

Division one of the 7f fillies’ novice (5.15) looks a hot race. Get The Music On has twice run well in defeat and looks certain to show her form again. Imperial Express looks next best.

The second division (5.45) looks more straightforward because Topanga sets a clear standard judged on her second over course and distance on her debut two weeks ago. She is a banker.

The 7f handicap (6.15) looks open but Vermilion appears to be steadily returning to form after a break and remains open to improvement. Follow Your Heart is the alternative.

Admiral D has run two good races since returning from a break and could go well on his all-weather debut in a first-time visor in the 6f handicap (6.45). Minnetonka also goes in.

Kempton Placepot perm

4.05

5 Nothing To Fear

6 Polly Sherman

4.40

7 Pretence

11 Zinchenko

5.15

3 Get The Music On

4 Imperial Express

5.45

9 Topanga

6.15

9 Follow Your Heart

11 Vermilion

6.45

7 Minnetonka

9 Admiral D

2x2x2x1x2x2 = 32 lines

