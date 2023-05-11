Chester Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £100,000 guaranteed pool

The Tote are offering their £100,000 guaranteed pool on the Placepot at Chester and the opening 7½f handicap (1.30) is tricky. Stick with in-form and .

The 1m2½f handicap (2.05) is another open race. has course-and-distance form and goes in alongside , who might have a class edge off top weight.

The Huxley Stakes (2.40) looks to be between and . There are only two places on offer and it’s worth including both just in case one of them runs below par.

is my main fancy for the Chester Cup (3.15) and there will be four places on offer provided all 17 line up. It looks worth taking a chance and banking on him for the frame.

has an outstanding chance in the 1m4½f maiden (3.45) and rates another banker, but two will be needed in the 1m4½f apprentice handicap (4.20). is one of my stronger fancies on the day and goes in alongside the likely favourite .

Chester Placepot perm

1.30

4 Croupier

5 Gweedore

2.05

1 Certain Lad

9 Baryshnikov

2.40

3 Mujtaba

4 Point Lonsdale

3.15

8 Metier

3.45

1 Banderas

4.20

9 By Your Side

14 The Nu Form Way

2x2x2x1x1x2 = 16 lines

Sign up to the Tote . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.