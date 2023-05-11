Chester Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £100,000 guaranteed pool
The Tote are offering their £100,000 guaranteed pool on the Placepot at Chester and the opening 7½f handicap (1.30) is tricky. Stick with in-form Gweedore and Croupier.
The 1m2½f handicap (2.05) is another open race. Baryshnikov has course-and-distance form and goes in alongside Certain Lad, who might have a class edge off top weight.
The Huxley Stakes (2.40) looks to be between Point Lonsdale and Mujtaba. There are only two places on offer and it’s worth including both just in case one of them runs below par.
Metier is my main fancy for the Chester Cup (3.15) and there will be four places on offer provided all 17 line up. It looks worth taking a chance and banking on him for the frame.
Banderas has an outstanding chance in the 1m4½f maiden (3.45) and rates another banker, but two will be needed in the 1m4½f apprentice handicap (4.20). The Nu Form Way is one of my stronger fancies on the day and goes in alongside the likely favourite By Your Side.
Chester Placepot perm
1.30
4 Croupier
5 Gweedore
2.05
1 Certain Lad
9 Baryshnikov
2.40
3 Mujtaba
4 Point Lonsdale
3.15
8 Metier
3.45
1 Banderas
4.20
9 By Your Side
14 The Nu Form Way
2x2x2x1x1x2 = 16 lines
