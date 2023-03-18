Chepstow Placepot picks: Maddy Playle with two bankers for the £100,000 pool

Despite the heavy defeat of Tahmuras in Tuesday's Supreme, the Tolworth Hurdle has worked out swimmingly, with the third-placed Nemean Lion winning a Grade 2 at Kelso and Authorised Speed bouncing back to form at Sandown.

Therefore it would be foolish to take on that race's second, , when he enters the considerably calmer waters of Chepstow's opening novice hurdle (1.30). The strapping six-year-old should have no trouble shouldering a 7lb penalty and faces nothing like that calibre of opposition here.

The following 2m7½f handicap chase (2.05) is a neat contest and features several in-form horses. Dentley De Mee and Faustinovick often struggle to win so can be taken on towards the top of the market. , who is up 10lb after a dominant success at the track last time, is preferred while the blinkered should improve for a wind operation.

may have a string of twos next to his name but that will be enough to get us through leg three (2.40), in which he sets the standard over Hereford second Shomen Uchi. A recent wind operation and first-time cheekpieces strengthen his claims.

More coverage is needed for the £20,000 mares' handicap hurdle (3.15), which boasts a 13-strong field. Grivetana put up an excellent performance to be second to First Street in November but has disappointed on easier going since then, so she is worth taking on. An opening handicap mark of 123 could be generous for , who is unbeaten in two races under rules, while the other to include is the consistent .

It is difficult to safely discount one of the four in the trappy 2m3½f handicap chase (3.50), so all four must go in. The following race over the same course and distance (4.25) is of considerably lower class and while Bells Of Stamford deserves his position at the top of the market, there must be a chance the ground will be too soft for a son of Presenting.

Step forward , who has fallen when travelling sweetly the last twice, and the veteran , who is well in on his hurdles form and outran his odds when last seen in December.

Chepstow Placepot perm

1.30

1 L'Astroboy

2.05

7 Skinflint

10 Pilot Show

2.40

5 Kyntara

3.15

2 Felicie Du Maquis

11 Porter In The Park

3.50

1 Sail Away

2 In Excelsis Deo

3 Jetoile

4 Parliament Hill

4.25

2 Iron Horse

6 Discko Des Plages

1x2x1x2x4x2 = 32 lines

