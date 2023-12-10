Chelmsford Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders lays down an 18-line perm

The Tote’s guaranteed Placepot pool ventures to Chelmsford and that’s where to play the bet.

Approaching the opening amateur jockeys' race (5.00) with caution seems the right move. Cases can be made for low-rated three-year-olds Steven Seagull , Athena Ballerina and Tranquillity .

Battleofbaltimore shaped better than the result when fourth over course and distance last time and is banked on in the next (5.30).

Mrs Morrell is some way clear on Racing Post Ratings in division one of the 6f novice (6.00). She will be tough to boot out of the first three, a comment which also applies to Persian Blue in the second division (6.30).

It might be worth going in a little more conservatively in the final two legs. In-form pair Smasher and Q Twenty Boy , as well as well-handicapped Mick Appleby-trained four-year-old Fantasy Navigator are the selections in the 6f handicap (7.00).

The two to make most appeal in the final leg (7.30) are Court Of Session , who has returned with two solid efforts this winter, and Urban Sprawl , who never seems to run a bad race for Charlie Johnston.

Chelmsford Placepot perm

5.00

12 Steven Seagull

13 Athena Ballerina

14 Tranquillity

5.30

1 Battleofbaltimore

6.00

7 Mrs Morrell

6.30

8 Persian Blue

7.00

2 Smasher

5 Q Twenty Boy

6 Fantasy Navigator

7.30

1 Court Of Session

3 Urban Sprawl

3x1x1x1x3x2 = 18 lines

Sign up to the Tote here. New customers online only. £/€10 minimum stake (if each-way then minimum £/€10 Win + £/€10 Place). Receive £/€30 Tote Credit within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Seven-day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the betslip. 18+. Full T&Cs apply . begambleaware.org . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.