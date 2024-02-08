Racing Post logo
Chelmsford Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for Friday's evening meeting

Graeme RodwayDeputy betting editor
Tote

There should be a healthy pool for the Placepot at Chelmsford on Friday evening, and there is a tough opening race to start with. The 1m2f amateur jockeys’ handicap (5.15) is wide open and it may pay to trust the Simon Walker-ridden Alice Kitty. Prince Hector can also go well for Jessica Bedi.

The following 1m2f handicap (5.45) should be more straightforward. Provided all eight line up and three places are available, it looks worth banking on the in-form Something To Do.

Only six are declared for the 5f novice (6.15) and course-and-distance winner Blazes Boylan must have a big chance. However, Macanudo also goes in as just two places will be available.

The 5f handicap (6.45) comes up next and it’s another small field. Just six are declared again and two places means I want two on my side. Boom Boom Pow and Cabeza De Llave appeal.

Another small field is declared for the 7f handicap (7.15) and I like the in-form pair Bitcoin Profit and Lady In Havana, while Clipsham Gold and Lunarscape appeal in the mile handicap (7.45).

Chelmsford Placepot perm

5.15
6 Alice Kitty
Prince Hector

5.45
Something To Do

6.15
Blazes Boylan
Macanudo

6.45
Boom Boom Pow
4 Cabeza De Llave

7.15
Lady In Havana
Bitcoin Profit

7.45
Clipsham Gold
Lunarscape

2 x 1 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 = 32 lines

Sign up to the Tote here. New customers online only. £/€10 minimum stake (if each-way then minimum £/€10 Win + £/€10 Place). Receive £/€30 Tote Credit within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Seven-day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the betslip. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. begambleaware.org. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

Published on 8 February 2024inTote Betting

Last updated 18:00, 8 February 2024

