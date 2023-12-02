Carlisle Placepot tips: Keith Melrose's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

Those looking to negotiate the £50,000 guaranteed Carlisle Placepot have some fiddly fields to deal with, including the seven declared for the opening conditional jockeys' race (12.35 ). Russian Virtue and City Derby have solid recent profiles and can take us through.

The following novice and maiden hurdles offer a chance to bank. In both cases, the Sandy Thomson-Ryan Mania combination appeals most. Valleyview Tommy in the earlier race (1.05 ) is a slightly firmer choice than Benefit Ben (1.35 ).

We need all four in the following race (2.10 ), which is a bit of a shame considering it is the feature and one we might otherwise have used to show a bit of flair. It also forces a bit of belt-tightening for the last couple of legs.

Bank on Hostile Hotelier in the 2.45 , he is strictly above this grade now and remains unexposed. That gives us a couple of shots at the bumper (3.20 ), in which Al Kalila and Ilitch are the chosen pair to take us through.

Carlisle Plaecpot perm

12.35

1 Russian Virtue

3 City Derby

1.05

9 Valleyview Tommy

1.35

1 Benefit Ben

2.10

1 Ailie Rose

2 Barbados Buck's

3 Court Dreaming

4 Palm Beach

2.45

1 Hostile Hotelier

2.45

1 Al Kalila

3 Ilitch

2x1x1x4x1x2 = 16 lines

