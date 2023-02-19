Carlisle Placepot: Richard Birch kicks off his perm with three bankers

Donald McCain is seeking a third straight win in Carlisle’s 2m1f maiden hurdle (1.15), the opening leg of the Placepot with a £100,000 guarantee.

His representative this time, Whitehaven, is an 82-rated Flat handicapper who shaped nicely on his first start over hurdles at Catterick. He should prove hard to beat.

Altobelli makes the journey from Harry Fry’s Dorset base to tackle the 2m3½f novice hurdle (1.45). He holds strong claims of following up his Ffos Las success to make the trip worthwhile.

Eyre Square is potentially well treated in the 2m4f handicap chase (2.15). A mature market will tell us more, but she could be one step ahead of the assessor off an opening mark of 115.

Malaita has been well backed recently for two races she ultimately didn’t contest. She looks good enough to make a big impact in the 2m1f handicap hurdle (2.45) off 102.

Course-and-distance winner Killane is likely to be a massive price but could outrun those odds if stripping fitter for a below-par Musselburgh reappearance.

Post Chaise makes strong appeal in the 3m½f handicap chase (3.15), with Destiny Is All expected to give a good account too.

Up For Parol, who ran a blinder in the Lanzarote Hurdle, and Astromachia are the pair to focus on in the 2m3½f handicap hurdle (3.50).

Carlisle Placepot perm

1.15

9 Whitehaven

1.45

1 Altobelli

2.15

2 Eyre Square

2.45

5 Malaita

13 Killane

3.15

10 Destiny Is All

11 Post Chaise

3.50

1 Up For Parol

10 Astromachia

1x1x1x2x2x2 = 8 lines

