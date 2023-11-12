Carlisle Placepot picks: Richard Birch steers you through jumps card with an eye on £50,000 guarantee

Carlisle is the venue for Monday’s £50,000 Placepot guarantee and players are advised to bank on To Chase A Dream in leg one (12.35).

The four-year-old shaped well over course and distance last month when runner-up to promising Making Headway on heavy ground, and will encounter similar underfoot conditions this time. He can go one better.

Chris Gordon's decision to send Aucunrisque on the long journey north should pay off in leg two (1.05), although locally trained Nells Son won't prove a pushover.

Topweight All The Glory ought to go well in leg three (1.40), with Noble Affair also capable of putting behind her a below-par last-time-out run.

Crebilly looks to hold outstanding claims for Jonjo O'Neill, who does well at this track, in leg four (2.15), but the penultimate leg appears more difficult.

Perhaps Haveanothergoflo can prove ahead of the assessor on the back of wind surgery, with Kingston Bridge recommended as solid support.

Hello Judge , who was an authoritative winner over course and distance last time, impressed with both his jumping and the way in which he moved through most of that 2m4f contest. He can follow up in leg six (3.20).

Carlisle Placepot perm

12.35

9 To Chase A Dream

1.05

2 Aucunrisque

4 Nells Son

1.40

1 All The Glory

4 Noble Affair

2.15

1 Crebilly

2.50

2 Kingston Bridge

4 Haveanothergoflo

3.20

4 Hello Judge

1x2x2x1x2x1 = 8 lines

Sign up to the Tote here . New customers online only. £/€10 minimum stake (if each-way then minimum £/€10 Win + £/€10 Place). Receive £/€30 Tote Credit within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Seven-day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the betslip. 18+. Full T&Cs apply . begambleaware.org . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.