TippingPlay of the day

Tom Segal's play of the day at Naas

La Malmason
2.25 Naas

Stage Star's half-sister La Malmason runs in the Nas Na Riogh Novice Handicap Chase (2.25) at Naas on Sunday. She has a very similar profile to last year's winner Limerick Lace in that she's an unexposed mare trained by Gavin Cromwell and she comes into this valuable contest on the back of a good run over a bit further after a break three weeks ago.

La Malmason didn't seem to quite get home that day but she might have needed the run having been off for a couple of months and I reckon this race will have been the plan all along. There is no better man at targeting a valuable pot than Cromwell and she could have a good few pounds in hand.

Silk
La Malmason14:25 Naas
View Racecard
Jky: Keith Donoghue Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

Published on 24 February 2024

Last updated 18:00, 24 February 2024

