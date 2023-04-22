Tom Segal with three bankers in his perm for Plumpton's £100,000 guaranteed Placepot

Given his local following, it's not profitable to back Gary Moore-trained horses blind at Plumpton, but that doesn't stop him from having loads of winners there, and it's unlikely he will leave this meeting without a winner.

never quite fulfilled his potential, but he's still a more than capable chaser at this level and he has been running consistently all season. The return to this trip will suit him and I think he's worth banking on in the opening 2m4f handicap chase (2.00), despite the presence of prolific winner Telhimlisten.

was a recent winner for the Moore team over course and distance and he should hit the frame again in the 2m4½f handicap hurdle (3.00). This is a better race, though, and he's up in the weights, so it might be worth sticking in another one, and I expect to go well at a big price. The latter shaped much better last time and is well treated on her old form.

Moore has another good chance with Aviles in the 2m maiden hurdle (2.30), while Father Of Jazz could pick these up and carry them on Flat form. However, the latter has to settle better, so for Placepot purposes it might be worth putting in , as he ran well in a similar race over course and distance last time.

Fellow local trainer Nick Gifford looks to have a good chance of winning the 3m2f handicap chase (3.30). His was gutsy when winning here last time and, with cheekpieces applied, he can confirm that form with Hiway One O Three.

The other two handicaps are more tricky but is in great heart and is the obvious choice in the 3m1f handicap hurdle (4.00), especially if forecast rain arrives. However, he is up 10lb in the weights for his recent Newton Abbot win and doesn't have a 7lb claimer on board this time, so he's unlikely to find things quite as easy. As a result, I would suggest putting the consistent in the perm as well.

If the weather forecast is right the ground could have eased considerably by the time the concluding 3m1f handicap hurdle (4.30) is run, which might not suit , who would otherwise have plenty in her favour. I would still include her. along with , who comes from a stable going well.

Plumpton Placepot perm

2.00

1 Not Another Muddle

2.30

10 Highland Frolic

3.00

2 Abingworth

13 Eaton Lady

3.30

2 Northern Poet

4.00

4 Sporting Ace

5 Ramo

4.30

7 Jersey Lady

9 Beaufort West

1x1x2x1x2x2 = 8 lines

