Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingToday's Top Tips

Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Eyecatcher

Torvar (4.15 Musselburgh)

Trainer David O'Meara's excellent July can continue courtesy of this nursery debutant, who is expected to make the most of his draw under Daniel Tudhope.
Mark Brown

Silk
Torvar16:15 Musselburgh
View Racecard
Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: David O'Meara

The Punt nap

High Court Judge (8.50 Chelmsford)

It is interesting to see him back on the all-weather over a mile as he had successive wins including over course and distance earlier in the year. He's on the same mark as when he won at Kempton in March and could bounce back here.
Laurence Morter

Silk
High Court Judge20:50 Chelmsford (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Cieren Fallon Tnr: Henry Spiller

Handicappers' nap

Tarbaan (7.50 Chelmsford)

Course-and-distance winner off 2lb higher last winter, and ran well in defeat off higher marks on the all-weather subsequently. Looked on the way back re-equipped with this headgear combo at Haydock last time and can get back to winning ways under Tom Marquand (2-8 this year for Amy Murphy).
Paul Curtis

Silk
Tarbaan19:50 Chelmsford (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: Amy Murphy

Speed figures

Revolucion (7.20 Chelmsford)

Some pretty solid efforts in nurseries last autumn and a repeat of the time clocked at Lingfield would give him a major chance here.
Craig Thake

Silk
Revolucion19:20 Chelmsford (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: Joseph Parr

Newmarket nap

Commander Of Life (6.50 Chelmsford)

Ran into the useful El Bodon when runner-up at Lingfield last time and the Sean Woods-trained youngster has since impressed on the Al Bahathri Polytrack.
David Milnes

Silk
Commander Of Life18:50 Chelmsford (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Robert Havlin Tnr: S Woods

Dark horse

Murbih (8.00 Wolverhampton)

His best efforts have come at Wolverhampton including two wins in the past year. He was unlucky here last week in a similar event and should go close from a dangerous handicap mark.
Rob Sutton

Silk
Murbih20:00 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Ben Robinson Tnr: Antony Brittain

Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing 

Read these next:

'An ease in the ground will suit this horse' - Justin O'Hanlon with two bets at Ballinrobe  

'Off a career-low mark, he's worth siding with' - Andrew Cooper with four Tuesday selections 

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 24 July 2023Last updated 19:13, 24 July 2023
icon
more inToday's Top Tips
more inToday's Top Tips