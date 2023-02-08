Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Handicappers' nap

(2.15 Doncaster)

Won twice over course and distance, including this race, on similar ground last season and hinted at a revival at Wetherby last time. Handicapped to win if back on song.

Steve Mason

Speed figures

(3.00 Huntingdon)

Earned smart figures when scoring smoothly at Kempton in December and can stretch his unbeaten record over hurdles to four.

Dave Edwards

Eyecatcher

(2.50 Doncaster)

Progressive stayer who ought to relish the return to some better ground.

Mark Brown

The Punt nap

(2.50 Doncaster)

Returning from a 421-day break when finishing a promising fourth at Uttoxeter on handicap debut. Will be better suited by today's ground and looks on a very good mark as he steps up in distance.

Owen Goulding

Dark horse

(4.00 Doncaster)

A poor run at Wincanton last time needs forgiving, but was bang in contention before pecking on landing two-out when sent off favourite here on reappearance the time before. Still unexposed and could have more to offer.

Simon Giles

West Country

(2.33 Ffos Las)

Easy winner over course and distance earlier in the season. Latest effort was a solid run and he could still be ahead of the handicapper.

James Stevens

