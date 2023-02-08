Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
Handicappers' nap
Lough Salt (2.15 Doncaster)
Won twice over course and distance, including this race, on similar ground last season and hinted at a revival at Wetherby last time. Handicapped to win if back on song.
Steve Mason
Speed figures
Rare Edition (3.00 Huntingdon)
Earned smart figures when scoring smoothly at Kempton in December and can stretch his unbeaten record over hurdles to four.
Dave Edwards
Eyecatcher
Imperial Storm (2.50 Doncaster)
Progressive stayer who ought to relish the return to some better ground.
Mark Brown
The Punt nap
Blue Stello (2.50 Doncaster)
Returning from a 421-day break when finishing a promising fourth at Uttoxeter on handicap debut. Will be better suited by today's ground and looks on a very good mark as he steps up in distance.
Owen Goulding
Dark horse
The Mighty Arc (4.00 Doncaster)
A poor run at Wincanton last time needs forgiving, but was bang in contention before pecking on landing two-out when sent off favourite here on reappearance the time before. Still unexposed and could have more to offer.
Simon Giles
West Country
How’s The Cricket (2.33 Ffos Las)
Easy winner over course and distance earlier in the season. Latest effort was a solid run and he could still be ahead of the handicapper.
James Stevens
Signposts: key pointers for Thursday's racing
Read these next:
'He will have too much class for this field' – our in-form tipster returns with four Thursday fancies
The Punt Acca: Owen Goulding's two horse racing tips on Thursday
Festival subscription offer | 50% off three months
New customer offer for mobile. Bet £10 and get £40. Credited as 4 x £10 bets. 18+. From 00:01 on 13.04.2022. £40 bonus. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook. Further terms apply. (Desktop users receive bet £10 and get £30 offer). Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.