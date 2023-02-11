Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Eyecatcher

(3.20 Southwell)

Finished well from an unpromising position on his debut at Lingfield and warrants another chance having failed to act at Newcastle last time.

Marcus Buckland

Handicappers' nap

(2.30 Exeter)

Shaped like a certain future winner when placed in a good race at Kempton and this looks a good opportunity.

Steve Mason

The Punt nap

(4.00 Exeter)

Although without a win since January last year, he is stepping back down in trip and there is still plenty more to come as he is lightly raced and has plenty of ability with consistent jumping.

Liam Headd

Speed figures

(2.20 Southwell)

Improved speed figure when creditable second at Chelmsford on Friday and can break his duck.

Dave Edwards

West Country nap

(3.00 Exeter)

Has solid form and handles this ground. One to beat on ratings.

James Stevens

Dark horse

(4.00 Exeter)

Course-and-distance winner who has been consistent this term and is capable of giving another good account.

Jamie Griffith

