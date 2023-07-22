Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingToday's Top Tips

Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Handicappers' nap

Temper Trap (5.20 Redcar)

Not at his best this year, but has been dropped 15lb in just six runs to his lowest level for three years. All nine career wins have come from mid-July onwards for Tim Easterby and he returns to a more suitable trip seeking a sixth success under David Allan.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Temper Trap17:20 Redcar
View Racecard
Jky: David Allan Tnr: Tim Easterby

The Punt nap

Tarawa (3.00 Curragh)

Not disgraced in the Irish 1,000 Guineas on her penultimate start and the drop back to 7f might suit following her Listed second over a mile at the track this month. Gets a good weight-for-age allowance too.
Matt Rennie

Silk
Tarawa15:00 Curragh
View Racecard
Jky: Chris Hayes Tnr: D K Weld

Eyecatcher

Codswallop (5.20 Redcar)

The Adam West-trained four-year-old did a bit too much in front at Lingfield then got going too late at Wolverhampton last time. The longer straight here should help.
Steffan Edwards

Silk
Codswallop17:20 Redcar
View Racecard
Jky: Sean Kirrane (3lb)Tnr: Adam West

Speed figures

Marbuzet (2.10 Redcar)

Has finished placed on his last four starts, ran up to his best on the clock last time and would not be winning out of turn.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Marbuzet14:10 Redcar
View Racecard
Jky: Christian Howarth Tnr: Tim Easterby

Newmarket nap

Portoro (5.20 Redcar)

Up 13lb for latest win at Salisbury, the three-year-old is fancied to give Martin Dunne a winning start to his training career.
David Milnes

Silk
Portoro17:20 Redcar
View Racecard
Jky: George Wood Tnr: Martin Dunne

Dark horse

Gilbert (4.45 Redcar)

In good form this time last year, although he lost his way afterwards. Has bounced back recently, though, winning at Windsor and then going close on his penultimate start at Yarmouth. Disappointed last time, but drops in trip here and not one to give up on yet.
Tom Gibbings

Silk
Gilbert16:45 Redcar
View Racecard
Jky: Sean Kirrane (3lb)Tnr: Adam West

Read these next:

The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from the Curragh on Sunday 

'He's a horse with a bright future' - Tom Segal with two value bets at the Curragh on Sunday 

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 22 July 2023Last updated 18:11, 22 July 2023
icon
more inToday's Top Tips
more inToday's Top Tips