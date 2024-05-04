Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Eyecatcher
Intinso (3.00 Newmarket)
Fared best of those from midfield or worse when third in the Rosebery under Sunday's rider Hollie Doyle and has long shaped as though 1m6f would suit. Mark Brown
The Punt nap
Adjuvant (3.00 Newmarket)
Lost his form at the back-end of last year, but the break may have done him good and a 5lb higher mark than when winning over course and distance last May doesn't look beyond him. Form of his second to Sweet William at Goodwood in August has worked out well and he could have more to offer this year for Michael Bell. Harry Wilson
Handicappers' nap
My Little Queens (3.50 Hamilton)
This Richard Fahey-trained mare has won both her starts at Hamilton, latterly at this time last year off a 6lb higher mark. Signs of finding some form when fifth in a higher grade at Musselburgh last month and clearly well treated if building on that. Paul Curtis
Newmarket nap
Lunar Eclipse (1.50 Newmarket)
Won over 7f on her debut at this track last November and has been showing up well in her recent work on the Cambridge Road Polytrack. David Milnes
Speed figures
Porta Fortuna (3.40 Newmarket)
Won the Albany and Cheveley Park as a juvenile and proved she stayed a mile in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf. What's not to like? Dave Edwards
Dark Horse
Voltaic (2.10 Salisbury)
Tough to catch right, but his latest win came at this venue last season under Sunday's rider, and testing conditions hold no concern. Simon Giles
Published on 4 May 2024inToday's Top Tips
Last updated 18:00, 4 May 2024
