Sunday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Handicappers' nap

Temper Trap (5.20 Redcar)

Not at his best this year, but has been dropped 15lb in just six runs to his lowest level for three years. All nine career wins have come from mid-July onwards for Tim Easterby and he returns to a more suitable trip seeking a sixth success under David Allan.

Paul Curtis

Temper Trap 17:20 Redcar View Racecard Jky: David Allan Tnr: Tim Easterby

Eyecatcher

Codswallop (5.20 Redcar)

The Adam West-trained four-year-old did a bit too much in front at Lingfield then got going too late at Wolverhampton last time. The longer straight here should help.

Steffan Edwards

Codswallop 17:20 Redcar View Racecard Jky: Sean Kirrane (3lb) Tnr: Adam West

Speed figures

Marbuzet (2.10 Redcar)

Has finished placed on his last four starts, ran up to his best on the clock last time and would not be winning out of turn.

Dave Edwards

Marbuzet 14:10 Redcar View Racecard Jky: Christian Howarth Tnr: Tim Easterby

Newmarket nap

Portoro (5.20 Redcar)

Up 13lb for latest win at Salisbury, the three-year-old is fancied to give Martin Dunne a winning start to his training career.

David Milnes

Portoro 17:20 Redcar View Racecard Jky: George Wood Tnr: Martin Dunne

Dark horse

Gilbert (4.45 Redcar)

In good form this time last year, although he lost his way afterwards. Has bounced back recently, though, winning at Windsor and then going close on his penultimate start at Yarmouth. Disappointed last time, but drops in trip here and not one to give up on yet.

Tom Gibbings

Gilbert 16:45 Redcar View Racecard Jky: Sean Kirrane (3lb) Tnr: Adam West

Signposts: key pointers for Sunday's racing

Read these next:

The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from the Curragh on Sunday

'He's a horse with a bright future' - Tom Segal with two value bets at the Curragh on Sunday

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.