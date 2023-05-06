Sunday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

(3.40 Newmarket)

The standout two-year-old filly in Europe last year on her impressive defeat of Meditate in the Moyglare. She sets a standard that already matches the 1,000 Guineas-winning Racing Post Rating standard, despite having raced only twice.

Paul Curtis

Tahiyra 15:40 Newmarket View Racecard

The Punt nap

(1.50 Newmarket)

A first Flat runner in Britain in almost four years for Tony Martin, this improving six-year-old still looks well handicapped based on his excellent second in a conditions race in February and William Buick is an eyecatching booking.

Harry Wilson

Firstman 13:50 Newmarket View Racecard

Speed figures

(3.40 Newmarket)

Boasts the form, which is backed up by the clock, and although there are stamina doubts, it could pay to keep the faith.

Dave Edwards

Lezoo 15:40 Newmarket View Racecard





Newmarket nap

(4.15 Newmarket)

Charlie Appleby's first two-year-old runner of the year is fancied to be a winner after some decent work on the Limekilns.

David Milnes

On Point 16:15 Newmarket View Racecard

Dark horse

(4.50 Newmarket)

Took a significant step forward when winning an Epsom novice by nine and a half lengths 12 days ago. This is more competitive but a 9lb rise could underestimate him and any rain would be a welcome bonus.

Rob Sutton

Kadovar 16:50 Newmarket View Racecard

