TippingToday's Top Tips

Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Eyecatcher

Hartur D'Oudairies (3.48 Warwick)

Ran well on handicap debut and looks nicely treated back at the scene of his first hurdles win.
Mark Brown

Handicappers' nap

Sayadam (3.20 Uttoxeter)

Successful on his Fontwell reappearance and didn't enjoy the best of runs at Taunton last month. Has the assistance of a good 7lb conditional, who has ridden six winners form 14 rides for the yard this season.
Steve Mason

The Punt nap

Eldorado Allen (2.25 Newbury)

Impressive when winning this race last year and ran fine races when runner-up in the Charlie Hall and Betfair Chase this season. That form sets the standard and he should be suited by the return to this track following his King George fourth.
Matt Rennie

Speed figures

Mister Coffey (2.45 Uttoxeter)

Has yet to win in six outings over fences but has produced some honourable efforts in defeat and would not be winning out of turn.
Dave Edwards

West Country nap

Hitman (2.25 Newbury)

High-class performer who has been given time since disappointing in the King George. Course winner and handles this ground well.
James Stevens

Dark horse

Bangers And Cash (2.45 Uttoxeter)

Made light work of his rivals last time at Market Rasen and still looks well handicapped even with step up in class.
Kevin Riddle

Signposts: key pointers for Saturday's racing 

Published on 10 February 2023Last updated 18:34, 10 February 2023
icon
