Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
Eyecatcher
Hartur D'Oudairies (3.48 Warwick)
Ran well on handicap debut and looks nicely treated back at the scene of his first hurdles win.
Mark Brown
Handicappers' nap
Sayadam (3.20 Uttoxeter)
Successful on his Fontwell reappearance and didn't enjoy the best of runs at Taunton last month. Has the assistance of a good 7lb conditional, who has ridden six winners form 14 rides for the yard this season.
Steve Mason
The Punt nap
Eldorado Allen (2.25 Newbury)
Impressive when winning this race last year and ran fine races when runner-up in the Charlie Hall and Betfair Chase this season. That form sets the standard and he should be suited by the return to this track following his King George fourth.
Matt Rennie
Speed figures
Mister Coffey (2.45 Uttoxeter)
Has yet to win in six outings over fences but has produced some honourable efforts in defeat and would not be winning out of turn.
Dave Edwards
West Country nap
Hitman (2.25 Newbury)
High-class performer who has been given time since disappointing in the King George. Course winner and handles this ground well.
James Stevens
Dark horse
Bangers And Cash (2.45 Uttoxeter)
Made light work of his rivals last time at Market Rasen and still looks well handicapped even with step up in class.
Kevin Riddle
Signposts: key pointers for Saturday's racing
Read these next:
Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Newbury
The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Newbury on ITV4 on Saturday
Newbury Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his selections for a £250,000 guaranteed pool
New customer offer for mobile. Bet £10 and get £40. Credited as 4 x £10 bets. 18+. From 00:01 on 13.04.2022. £40 bonus. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook. Further terms apply. (Desktop users receive bet £10 and get £30 offer). Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.