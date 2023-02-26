Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
Speed figures
Johnny Boom (8.30 Wolverhampton)
A course and distance winner, he has performed consistently well recently and can make it four wins from six starts at the track.
Dave Edwards
Handicappers' nap
Jessiemac (4.25 Ayr)
Well handicapped course and distance winner who shaped as if she was ready to strike when finishing an encouraging second here last time.
Steve Mason
Eyecatcher
Where's Hector (3.15 Ayr)
Finished with a real flourish when third on his chasing debut at Catterick last month. Decent claims if building on that effort over this slightly longer trip.
Dave Randall
The Punt nap
Doyannie (2.00 Plumpton)
Longstanding maiden who was unlucky to be collared by Shaw's Cross over course and distance last time having gone for home a long way out. With a 2lb pull, she can reverse the placings.
Owen Goulding
West Country nap
Doyannie (2.00 Plumpton)
Good second here last time and remains dangerous off only 1lb higher.
James Stevens
Dark horse
Rowdy Rustler (Ayr 3.15)
Hated the heavy ground last time out and should resume progress on decent ground. His trainer Lucinda Russell is the leading trainer at the track so far this season.
Sam Hardy
Signposts: key pointers for Monday's racing
